YORK -- The fourth graders at York Elementary School are taking small moments to make a big difference in the York community. While school can be busy with assignments, tests, projects and presentations, York Elementary teachers are finding time in their busy schedules to teach students the importance of random acts of kindness.

In just this semester alone, the fourth graders have made ‘thank you’ posters for the York Fire Department, wrote positive messages on Starbucks sleeves for customers and made colorful bookmarks out of paint strips for the York Kilgore Library.

Fourth grade teacher Kerry Peterson began the project this semester.

Peterson said, “I heard about the Random Acts of Kindness at a school conference I attended several years ago and I never got around to it. I told myself, ‘this will be the year’, so all the fourth grade classes brainstormed and visited with community members on what would be reasonable.”

The goal of the project is to do a selfless action every 10 days that will benefit someone in the community. Peterson said it takes only 20 to 30 minutes for students to do projects that will eventually create a ripple effect of positivity throughout the community.

Fourth graders shared that showing random acts of kind kindness has become a habit in their everyday lives. Some students share that they hold the door open for their friends or give funny notes to their classmates to make them smile. Others say they have become more confident in sharing encouraging words with family members.

Fourth grader Cash Eimermann said, “Sharing the love is important. By being kind to others, others will be kind to you.”

Fourth grader Ethan Mister shared, “Just be nice to people and help people who need help. If you see someone who is sad, don’t just walk past them, but ask them how they are doing and give them a hug.”

Eimermann and Mister along with their classmates made book marks with smile-worthy phrases like “dream on,” “get lost in a good book,” “stay strong” and “don’t give up.”

Mister said, “I made a “don’t worry, be happy” book mark because I want to encourage a stranger to be happy no matter where they are or what they are doing. I hope their worries never get in the way of following their dreams.“