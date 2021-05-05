Slight uptick in COVID cases reported in York County

YORK – There has been a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases in York County, according to Four Corners Health officials.

In the four-day timeframe of May 1-4, there were 12 new cases reported in the health district, with nine of those being in York County.

Those new cases bring the cumulative total here to 1,744.

There were two new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,992. There was one new case in Butler County, bringing the total there to 854. And there were no new cases in Polk County, where the cumulative total remains at 583.

As of May 4, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,173. There were 43 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 22 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

All Four Corners residents who are 16 years old and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Information about scheduling a vaccine can be found at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/. If anyone has questions about this process, they can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.