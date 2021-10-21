Sleeping motorist gets 35 days in jail for meth possession

YORK – A man found sleeping along Interstate 80 and being in possession of methamphetamine has been sentenced to 35 days in jail.

David L. Meador, 30, of Caddo, Okla., was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker.

The case began when during mid-morning hours, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol near mile marker 362 (east of Waco) when he saw a stopped SUV on the shoulder of the interstate. The emergency flashers were activated. The trooper stopped and walked up on the passenger side to see if anyone was inside.

When he did, according to court documents, Meador was found reclining in the front passenger seat. The trooper knocked on the window and door frame, yet Meador did not move. The window was rolled down a few inches, so the trooper yelled into the open window to wake him up, but he did not move.

Because the trooper felt a medical issue might be happening, he tried the door and it opened. Upon the trooper shaking Meador, he woke up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}