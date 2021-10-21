Sleeping motorist gets 35 days in jail for meth possession

YORK – A man found sleeping along Interstate 80 and being in possession of methamphetamine has been sentenced to 35 days in jail.
David L. Meador, 30, of Caddo, Okla., was sentenced by District Judge James Stecker.
The case began when during mid-morning hours, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol near mile marker 362 (east of Waco) when he saw a stopped SUV on the shoulder of the interstate. The emergency flashers were activated. The trooper stopped and walked up on the passenger side to see if anyone was inside.
When he did, according to court documents, Meador was found reclining in the front passenger seat. The trooper knocked on the window and door frame, yet Meador did not move. The window was rolled down a few inches, so the trooper yelled into the open window to wake him up, but he did not move.
Because the trooper felt a medical issue might be happening, he tried the door and it opened. Upon the trooper shaking Meador, he woke up.
Court documents indicate Meador was incoherent and did not appear to know where he was. When he did become more coherent, the trooper asked him why he was sleeping in the passenger seat of the SUV on the side of the interstate – and Meador said he was riding with his friend, Steve, and didn’t know why the SUV was stopped on the interstate. Meador said he didn’t know Steve’s last name or where Steve was.
When the trooper asked for his license, Meador said he didn’t have one. He also stated he had smoked meth the night before with the driver of the SUV.
While the trooper was checking for warrants, Meador walked up to the patrol car and said he found the driver’s meth pipe and the driver’s name had been Mike instead of Steve.
The pipe had meth residue in it. During a search of the vehicle, troopers also found methamphetamine in a glasses case in the center console.
Meador was arrested and charged.
This past week, Meador pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was given 35 days in jail with credit for 35 days already served in the York County Jail.