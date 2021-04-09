Sixth offense DUI amended to fourth, no contest plea entered

YORK – A man from Henderson, Nevada, who stopped in York, was facing a charge of sixth offense driving under the influence. This past week, that was amended to a fourth offense DUI (with a second charge of refusal to test) and a no contest plea was entered – as part of a plea agreement.
Douglas Shutte, 44, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro when a York police officer saw him commit a traffic violation on South Lincoln Avenue, according to court documents.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the police officer says he activated his lights signaling a traffic stop, but Shutte made a U-turn and went the other direction a short distance until finally coming to a stop in a parking lot of a business at the York interchange.
The officer said he could smell a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the Camaro. I also saw one open bottle of beer lying on the cooler in the passenger seat next to him.”
The officer says in the affidavit that he asked for a field sobriety test and Shutte failed. A preliminary breath test was administered with the result allegedly being .148 (.08 is the legal limit).
Court documents indicate Shutte was arrested and a tow inventory was done of the vehicle, during which 21 open alcohol containers were found inside the vehicle.
The officer said Shutte refused to give a legal sample of his breath at the jail and he was charged with refusal.
The officer indicates Shutte’s criminal history shows five prior conviction for DUI in the past 15 years – four in Nevada in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, as well as one in St. Louis County, Va., in 2007.
Shutte will be sentenced on June 2. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for the fourth offense DUI conviction. The refusal to submit conviction is a misdemeanor.