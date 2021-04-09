Sixth offense DUI amended to fourth, no contest plea entered

YORK – A man from Henderson, Nevada, who stopped in York, was facing a charge of sixth offense driving under the influence. This past week, that was amended to a fourth offense DUI (with a second charge of refusal to test) and a no contest plea was entered – as part of a plea agreement.

Douglas Shutte, 44, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro when a York police officer saw him commit a traffic violation on South Lincoln Avenue, according to court documents.

In the affidavit filed with the court, the police officer says he activated his lights signaling a traffic stop, but Shutte made a U-turn and went the other direction a short distance until finally coming to a stop in a parking lot of a business at the York interchange.

The officer said he could smell a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the Camaro. I also saw one open bottle of beer lying on the cooler in the passenger seat next to him.”

The officer says in the affidavit that he asked for a field sobriety test and Shutte failed. A preliminary breath test was administered with the result allegedly being .148 (.08 is the legal limit).

Court documents indicate Shutte was arrested and a tow inventory was done of the vehicle, during which 21 open alcohol containers were found inside the vehicle.