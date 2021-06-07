Sixth DUI arrest leads to prison

YORK – A man from Henderson, Nevada, who stopped in York, was arrested for his sixth case of DUI (driving under the influence). This week he was sentenced to prison to be followed by post-release supervision.

Douglas Shutte, 44, was facing a possible conviction of sixth offense DUI – that was amended, however, to a fourth offense DUI (with a second charge of refusal to test) and Shutte pleaded no contest to the amended charges.

Shutte was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro when a York police officer saw him commit a traffic violation on South Lincoln Avenue, according to court documents.

In the affidavit filed with the court, the police officer says he activated his lights signaling a traffic stop, but Shutte made a U-turn and went the other direction a short distance until finally coming to a stop in a parking lot of a business at the York interchange.

The officer said he could smell a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the Camaro. I also saw one open bottle of beer lying on the cooler in the passenger seat next to him.”

The officer says in the affidavit that he asked for a field sobriety test and Shutte failed. A preliminary breath test was administered with the result being .148 (.08 is the legal limit).