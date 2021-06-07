Sixth DUI arrest leads to prison

YORK – A man from Henderson, Nevada, who stopped in York, was arrested for his sixth case of DUI (driving under the influence). This week he was sentenced to prison to be followed by post-release supervision.
Douglas Shutte, 44, was facing a possible conviction of sixth offense DUI – that was amended, however, to a fourth offense DUI (with a second charge of refusal to test) and Shutte pleaded no contest to the amended charges.
Shutte was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro when a York police officer saw him commit a traffic violation on South Lincoln Avenue, according to court documents.
In the affidavit filed with the court, the police officer says he activated his lights signaling a traffic stop, but Shutte made a U-turn and went the other direction a short distance until finally coming to a stop in a parking lot of a business at the York interchange.
The officer said he could smell a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting from inside the Camaro. I also saw one open bottle of beer lying on the cooler in the passenger seat next to him.”
The officer says in the affidavit that he asked for a field sobriety test and Shutte failed. A preliminary breath test was administered with the result being .148 (.08 is the legal limit).
Court documents indicate Shutte was arrested and a tow inventory was done of the vehicle, during which 21 open alcohol containers were found inside the vehicle.
The officer said Shutte refused to give a legal sample of his breath at the jail and he was charged with refusal.
Court documents indicate Shutte’s criminal history shows five prior conviction for DUI in the past 15 years – four in Nevada in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2016, as well as one in St. Louis County, Va., in 2007.
This past week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Shutte to the following: for the multiple DUI conviction, he was fined $2,000, sentenced to two years in prison with credit for one day already served, and ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision after he is released from prison. His driver’s license was also revoked for 15 years. For the conviction of refusal to test, Shutte was fined $500 and sentenced to seven days of incarceration.