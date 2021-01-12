Sixteen new COVID cases confirmed in York County

YORK – There still continues to be more new cases of COVID-19 in the York County community, as well as the Four Corners Health District, but the numbers have greatly improved from what they were during November and early December.

The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in York County over the past three days (Jan. 9-11). That brings the cumulative total here to 1,453.

There were 33 new cases in the health district itself – with 11 being in Seward County, five in Butler County and just one in Polk County.

As of January 11, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,405. There were 257 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 119 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

While the numbers of new cases are vastly improved, the city’s board of health will meet this Thursday to discuss extending York’s mask mandate to the end of February. Local health officials have asked the city’s board of health to convene for this purpose, as the mandate was set to expire at the end of Friday, Jan. 15.

More information about the mask mandate meeting can be found in another article in today’s York News-Times.

