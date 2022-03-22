Six years in a row -- YHS speech team takes Class B state title

YORK – Six straight state titles.

Six years in a row.

It’s the longest consecutive run for state speech titles in Class B history.

That’s not an easy feat, by any means.

Yet, the York High School Speech Team continues to dominate under the leadership of Coach Becky Stahr.

This past week, the YHS team again took the championship, this time around with 146 hard-earned points.

The following were the local students who competed and their end results:

• Persuasive: Piper Dallmann, state champion

• Informative: Ethan Montgomery, ninth; Claire Uhler, 10th

• Entertainment: Piper Dallmann, state runner-up

• Poetry: Jackson Schmid, state champion

• Humorous: Emma Nolan, state runner-up; Hattie Chavanu, eighth

• Serious: Jackson Schmid, fifth; Raima Kreifels, 10th

• Extemporaneous: Alivia Pavel, eighth; Ben Howe, 13th

• Duet: Cole Schmid and Trey Harms, state champions

• OID: The “Phantom” team of Hattie Chavanu, Cole Schmid, Emma Nolan, Trey Harms and Dannika Lamberty was state champion. “The Last Illusion” team of Logan Ericson, Ethan Montgomery, Grace Uhler, Raima Kreifels and Trey Bukaske was state runner-up.

Alternates were Zoe Kreifels, Riley Phillip, Gabby Acosta, Allie Colburn, Nathaly Argueta, Jordyn Harms, RaeAnn Snider, Nell Chavanu, Charlie Van Gomple, Emma Uhler, CC Asti, Angelina Shaw and Madi Miller.

“This team fought hard to earn this honor,” Coach Stahr said. “They survived every twist and turn with poise and relentlessness. I am so proud of how they call came together to win this title.

“As far as winning six straight titles, it is something that takes a lot of people and hard work,” Coach Stahr said further. “This is not an easy activity. These students and coaches are at the school every day working until late into the evening. This kind of work ethic was established earlier than six years ago and has not let up since. That competitive drive pushes everyone on the team to compete at the highest level. Our coaching staff of Elias Dallmann, Rachel Fox, Avie Veldkamp and myself push to make every student great. No matter the student and their experience, they are changed after going through the YHS speech experience.

“Our team has been amazingly blessed with the support from the school, parents and community. Our students know that a lot of people are cheering them on during their tedious season. This year was no different,” Stahr said. “We are all proud to represent the Dukes at the highest level and can’t wait to take on upcoming future seasons.”