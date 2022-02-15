Six Nebraska high school seniors earn $500 scholarships from EducationQuest

LINCOLN -- Six Nebraska high school seniors have been selected to receive a $500 Financial Aid Program Scholarship from EducationQuest.
The recipients were among more than 1,000 students who registered for the scholarship when attending one of EducationQuest’s virtual and in-person Financial Aid Programs in Fall 2021. EducationQuest conducted 107 programs statewide between August and November to educate students and parents about the college financial aid application process.
Scholarship recipients are listed below alphabetically by hometown.
Deweese: Elsa Jorgensen, Lawrence-Nelson High School
Fremont: Hunter Wiese, Logan View Public Schools
Kearney: Maddox Reynolds, Kearney High School
Oconto: Gage Schledewitz, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School
Omaha: Alanna Sanders, Omaha North High School
York: Ashleigh Hills, York High School