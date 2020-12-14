Six more COVID-related deaths reported in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting six additional COVID-related deaths in the health district. None of the deaths were in York County.
The additional deaths were the following:
• That of a Seward County woman in her 80s who had been under medical care;
• That of a Seward County man in his 70s who had been under medical care;
• That of a Butler County woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized;
• That of a Seward County woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized;
• That of a Seward County woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized;
Support Local Journalism
• That of a Butler County woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.
The total number of COVID-related deaths, since the pandemic began, are as follows: York County, nine; Butler County, 10; Polk County, 15; and Seward County, 19.
There have been 53 COVID-related deaths in the health district so far.
Meanwhile, however, the number of new cases in the health district is starting to slow. Health officials are reporting 68 new cases in the Dec. 10-11 timeframe. York County had 27 new cases, bringing the total here to 1,258. Seward County had 35 new cases, bringing the total there to 1,427. Butler County had four new cases bringing the total there to 689. And Polk County only had two new cases, bringing the total there to 445.
The total number of COVID cases in the health district is now at 3,819. There have been 561 new cases in the past 14 days, with 246 of those cases recorded in the past week.
In the last recorded seven-day period, there have been 96 new cases in York County; 99 in Seward County; 35 in Butler County; and 16 in Polk County.
The risk dial, in the health district, remains in the severe, red, category at 3.06. It has been in the red category for a number of weeks now.
All age groups continue to be affected, with the highest number of cases being in the age groups of those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
Hospitalizations continue throughout the health district. The total number of hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, have been: Seward County, 78; York County, 53; Butler County, 27; and Polk County, 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!