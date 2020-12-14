Six more COVID-related deaths reported in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting six additional COVID-related deaths in the health district. None of the deaths were in York County.

The additional deaths were the following:

• That of a Seward County woman in her 80s who had been under medical care;

• That of a Seward County man in his 70s who had been under medical care;

• That of a Butler County woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized;

• That of a Seward County woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized;

• That of a Butler County woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-related deaths, since the pandemic began, are as follows: York County, nine; Butler County, 10; Polk County, 15; and Seward County, 19.

There have been 53 COVID-related deaths in the health district so far.