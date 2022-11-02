Six candidates seeking four city council seats

YORK – Six candidates are seeking four council seats for the City of York during the 2022 General Election.

The candidates are Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Jeff McGregor, Vicki Northrop, Christi Lones and Steve Postier.

The candidates participated in a public forum last week.

The YNT also sent the candidates written questions they had time to think about and voice their opinions in writing.

Today, we will feature those questions and answers, so voters within the City of York have all the information they need before voting early or on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Name: Scott Van Esch

Address: 903 W Nobes Rd.

Current Occupation: Mechanic/equipment operator at Mogul’s Transmission & Towing for the past 16 years.

Past Work Experience: Heavy civil construction supervisor for Wilder Construction in Washington State for 17 years.

Other Experiences: I graduated high school in Mount Vernon, Washington then attended Skagit Valley Community College and graduated with an Associates Arts Degree. I then continued my education at Western Washington University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology. That pursuit ended when I accepted a full-time position for Wilder Construction. Wilder sent me for further education to receive certificates for hazards material training, supervisor training and heavy equipment operator instructor.

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I would like to continue my work for the people of York on the city council. My first four years have been a great experience. I feel four more years will allow me to further help the city to grow and become a better place to live.

Q: What talents do you bring to the table that would best equip you in this position?

A: I am a composed person willing to listen to everyone’s opinions. I like to remain calm and work through problems to find the best solutions.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?

A: I think using data from the fire department’s call history to find where most of the calls come from would help with a location decision. I would hope we could continue to set aside funds for the next couple years while the best location is found and then possibly bond the rest and pay for it out of our budget. A great feature I saw at the new Columbus fire station I toured about a month ago was how well organized the clean-up process is. Dirty firefighters coming back from a call now go from there trucks to a room just for dirty gear. After removing all the contaminated gear in that area, they move to another room where they prep for their showers to clean off the remaining contaminates from their bodies. Then they can go to the locker room and put on clean clothes. This process keeps contaminates isolated and not spread all over the fire station and this gives the firefighters a safer place to work.

Q: This year, the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: I think the levy is fine right now. One reason we lowered it was because the increase in property evaluations was coming this year. This will balance out our levy so we will receive about the same amount of taxes as we did last year. We will continue to watch the sales tax numbers to so we will know where we want to be at budget time next year.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: I think the city’s partnership with YCDC and York Chamber of Commerce has been a success and needs to continue for good economic development. In the four years that I have been on city council all the commercial lots the city owned have been sold. The downtown revitalization project the past few years is one of the most successful of any city in Nebraska.

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: No, each year we go through the budget for hours of meetings. Every time there are more items cut out of the budget that you want to keep. Every item that is left in the final budget is in there for a good reason.

Q: Do you feel that, if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: Yes, with email or texts and even people stopping by my work, I have always been available. This is one of the biggest parts of this job.

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: Public safety and infrastructure are the two most important for me. I also believe supporting public schools and parks and recreation is very important too.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: Beside the great people of York, some of the city’s best assets are its business that support the community. The city parks and recreation provide a wide variety of activities for all ages.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? And how could those issues be addressed?

A: More affordable housing options. Bringing more businesses to the downtown area. These are two very difficult problems that we need to keep working on to find solutions.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: I think we are getting better over the last two years. There were staff issues when I first came on the city council, but now we have the people in place that can identify problem properties and begin the steps it takes to address these situations.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city, if you are elected?

A: To develop new approaches to promote York and help it reach its full potential.

Name: Victoria (Vicki) L. Northrop

Address: 1301 N. Delaware Avenue, York,

Current occupation: Middle School English/Literature Teacher, St. Joseph’s School York; Adjunct Graduate Literacy Instructor: Concordia University; Student Teacher Supervisor/Faculty, Grand Canyon University

Past work experience:

Substitute Teacher/Bus Driver: York Public Schools

Coordinator: Southeast Community College

Director: Wessels Living History Farm

Retired Teacher: Exeter, Grand Island and Hastings Public Schools

Q: What other talents and experiences do you bring to the table that will better equip you for this position?

A: My Leadership qualifications include:

Nebraska School Administrator’s Certificate

Master Educator (30 years)

Servant Leadership Training

Former Member, HPS Negotiations Team (15 years)

Former Member, HMS School Improvement Team (20 years)

Member, Advisory Board Hastings Middle School (10 years)

Former Team Leader (multiple times)

Current Member, Advisory Committee for Educational Masters in Literacy Concordia University

My York community involvement includes:

Mentor, York Teammates

Member, York Optimist Club

Member and Essay Contest Chairman, York Elks Club

Member and Elder, First Presbyterian Church York

Former Member, Board of Directors York Chamber of Commerce

Former Member, York County Development Corporation Board

My educational background includes:

Raised in York

York High School graduate

York University graduate (AA)

University of Nebraska-Kearney (BA Education)

Doane University MA (Curriculum & Instruction)

Doane University MEDL (Educational Leadership)

Concordia University EdD (ABD Higher Education)

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I am running for this position on the York City Council as a member of a six-generation, York family. We began supporting the City of York in multiple ways in the early 1900s. I grew up watching my great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents, proudly work, serve, and lead in this community. I am following in the steps of my Grandpa Charles “Tommy” Toms Sr., and my Uncle Paul Toms by choosing a path to public service. I am a graduate of York High School and York University. Because of my family roots, I have always been interested in helping my hometown grow and become successful. Even when I lived away from York, I followed the happenings here, because I care about the community where I grew up and where we planned to retire. Mick and I made a conscious decision to move back to York. Now, I have an opportunity to serve my hometown, where two of my sons have returned to live and where my grandson will grow up. I have a love for the heritage of this community, and I have hope that we can build on that foundation to grow and become more progressive, while providing even better opportunities to new families, professionals, and businesses.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded, and features that could be included?

A: There has been a savings account established for the new fire station. The $500,000 placed in that account is a good start. I think the city should continue to add to this account as funds are available. Visiting other new facilities in communities of comparable size is a good plan. Our committee for the new middle school in Hastings did this and it was so helpful. Valuable conversations can be had. I look forward to participating in these visits!

I have thought a lot about the question of where the new fire station could be built, and I considered the following questions:

· What land does the city already own?

· Should the city avoid a residential neighborhood when looking for a location?

· Where would a new station meet the needs of the entire community?

· Where would it be conducive to the large vehicles used today (compared to 1969) and where would there be access to arterial roadways?

· How big would the footprint need to be for trainings, classes, additional garages, equipment storage, and future growth?

· Another thing to consider is the addition of females to the paid and volunteer departments, and the need for additional living space to accommodate this change.

Considering all these points, I feel I would need to be more informed of additional considerations and with facts before I could give an educated response. I would suggest talking with cities and departments that have just gone through this process and I would ask them how they navigated these waters. Would they do anything differently and what advice would they give us? This is a large expenditure, and it might be prudent to hire an expert to advise us as we move forward.

While researching the question on funding, I discovered the availability of substantial grant and fundraising ideas that could be implemented, along with the possibility of a bond issue. The addition of an expert to this process would also get us closer to a cost figure that would include land acquisition if necessary.

Q: This year the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: The reserve is high right now and that is good. I think the city needs to practice frugality, but not to the detriment of development. It is important to keep our reserve as high as possible and look at all our options, while researching and making good decisions.

We need to consider that York’s real estate values are up, and higher real estate taxes could discourage future buyers. It was recently reported at the city council meeting, the sales tax revenues are the highest they’ve been. I would rather see us keep the reserve up, keep real estate taxes lower, and use the revenue from the sales taxes to fund future projects. By doing this, we can equalize the tax burden for the property owners in the community.

Above all, I believe the voters of York should have an informed voice in these decisions.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: Yes, I believe York has been working toward a robust economic development plan and has seen some good, diverse results. Businesses are interested in investing in our community all the time. At the last city council meeting, it was mentioned that there was a new business looking at the lots that had been divided out by the Holthus Center. We are doing a good job of this and we need to continue in this direction with new ideas and maintain our support for the York County Development Corporation.

Here is an example I can share. I have spoken with residents who have suggested an Arts District for our community that would include an interlocal agreement with the university and the schools. This would be a great economic development project for our city to support. I remember my parents talking about an Arts Council and going this direction in the 1980s. We have strong Arts and Music programs in our schools, university, and the Yorkshire Playhouse, and this would be a great way to share that with others while building and improving our downtown area. This endeavor could lead to additional unique businesses locating in York. Look how the Hay Market in Lincoln has grown! It could be wonderful for York, and a great way to showcase our assets!

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: No. I don’t think we need cut anything at this time. I would like to see the city stick to the budget that is adopted, and not go over those figures, unless there is a highly justifiable situation.

Q: Do you feel if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: I want our community members to feel like they are being heard when they have concerns. I want our community members to feel welcomed and valued if they want to become involved in projects and committees within our city. If I am elected, I will be honest and accessible to my constituents through email, phone calls, and in person to listen to their opinions and concerns. As a member of the City Council, I will practice integrity and accountability in all I do.

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: The important services that the city should provide are the Enterprise Funds, such as police, fire, water, sewer, landfill, etc. Additionally, it is important to provide the Quality-of-Life services including, streets and street maintenance, library, museum, recreation, senior, and other activities for all ages. I would like to see more financial support for our museum and local history, by finding a suitable place for the artifacts that are in storage and possibly connecting with our library. Perhaps this is an area we could focus on with some of our sales tax revenue.

I know from discussions I’ve had and meetings I’ve attended, York would benefit from more childcare facilities that are operational during all work shifts, not just during the day. I think more affordable, quality childcare is something that the city needs to address and encourage.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: There are many positive aspects about living and working in the city of York. It is a wonderful community with a top-notch school system, a thriving university, and great opportunities. York has a rich history, and is filled with good, caring people. The low crime rate, and multi-age opportunities make it a positive environment for all.

The longevity of some of our local businesses shows the commitment and pride that can be found here. I want to support and guide this close-knit community of ours toward a successful future. I grew up here and we chose York as our retirement home because this is, in fact, our home. I hope to share this sentiment with future generations.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? How could those issues be addressed?

A: In my opinion, some of York’s challenges include the north side of Lincoln Ave., middle income housing and additional childcare services.

Even though our community has grown out toward the interstate, I believe that we need to work on revitalizing the business district on north side of the underpass on Lincoln Ave. There are possibilities there for positive, continued development for our community and growth in our tax base. Grants and TIF funds are out there for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community improvement projects. I would love to see more improvement focus on this part of our community.

While we are making progress on the number of housing opportunities available to the middle-income home buyer, we need to stay focused on this endeavor. This is an option that families consider when choosing communities in which to live and work.

If we want to bring in more manufacturing and focus on economic development, one area we need to improve on is offering more childcare. There is a need for reliable, high quality, affordable childcare to be available for all the shifts people work. There have been discussions about this issue for quite some time between the entities in York that work with childcare facilities. If York was able to provide these services, it could be a draw for new businesses and families.

This could lead to another aspect I would like to see us realize in York. It would be beneficial to our community if there were more jobs available that offered a higher yearly salary/living wage than what we are currently averaging. I would like to see our citizens be able to live and work in this community and not have to commute to find these job opportunities.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: The number of residential properties in the city with rundown buildings, garbage, vegetation overgrowth, and other issues has become a problem. We finally have people in place that can help us tackle these issues, and I have seen some improvement. The legal process that is to be followed to clean up these properties is a lengthy one. It is important for our city officials and employees to follow the ordinances and rules with fidelity. This must be monitored all the way through to the end of the allotted time to make the required improvements and to follow through with the consequences if the required clean up is not completed.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city if you are elected?

A: As a community, we have made progress while facing some difficult financial, economic, and philosophical challenges. I want to see the City of York engaged and focused while continuing to work together toward a common goal using our diverse strengths, backgrounds, and experiences. I want to see young families find opportunities here that set us apart from other communities. I want to see our business community continue to be successful while welcoming future economic growth.

“Heritage and Hope” is my campaign slogan. I want to serve the people of York through my passion, care, and concern for the continued strength and longevity of York while maintaining our current assets. If you share the same vision for York’s future, please vote for Vicki Northrop for York City Council. Thank you.

Name: Christi S. Lones

Address: 646 E 9th Street; York, NE 68467

Current occupation: Professor of History at York University, Incumbent City Councilmember

Past work experience: Director of Student Activities, Director of Admissions at YU

Other experiences: Nebraska State Historic Preservation Board, Parks and Recreation Committee; Finance Committee; Insurance and Benefits Committee; Levitt Stadium Turf Committee; Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Committee; LB 357 Committee

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: When I was appointed to the City Council in 2018, I never imagined the breadth of opportunities that I would be presented with and I have learned so much from the committee work that I have been involved in. Incredibly, these (almost) 4 years have not been enough time to give back all that I have been given by the amazing people of York and I would like to earn my seat so I can continue to serve this community that I love so much.

Q: What talents do you bring to the table that would best equip you in this position?

A: I am a meticulous note taker who approaches every meeting with a serious mindset. I do not vote on an issue that I have not taken the time to educate myself on. I am purposeful, thoughtful and dependable. The role as City Council member is not about me, but about the citizens of York.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?

A: The location should meet 2 simple criteria. It must be in a central location for those it should serve and it should be located in a position that gives it plenty of room for the evolving needs of our elite group of FireFighters. Currently, the city is saving money (earmarking) in preparation for this project. I could see the possibility of grants and donations playing a role in paying for the station as well.

Q: This year, the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: I think it is always wise to consider how much we spend versus how much we save. I was thrilled to hear that we could legally increase our savings and in my opinion, our vote to take advantage of that opportunity will be instrumental in building our reserves and preparing for a more secure future.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: The city’s partnership with York County Development Corporation (YCDC) has borne important and beneficial fruit for York. I was pleased to strengthen that partnership this year by investing more in their work through the 2023 budget year. We are a fortunate community to have Lisa Hurley and her team working so hard to recruit more economic activity to York. Over the last four years we have seen wonderful growth in new and growing businesses and I hope to continue to foster more opportunities for similar growth over the next four years.

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: Because of my experience of being on the finance committee the last four years, I feel confident in the budget approval process. I appreciate each department head's ability to present clear and concise budget proposals and reasoning. Throughout the approval process we are able to clarify and make changes that best benefit our community.

Q: Do you feel that, if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: Yes. I regularly check my city email and try to make myself approachable in and around the community. I also attend events that put me in touch with people who otherwise would not necessarily interact with Council members.

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: As a working mom, I empathize with parents who need to find viable and safe options for child care. We have seen more options become available over the last few years and I hope we can continue to meet those needs as York pursues growth in industry and businesses that would employ young residents.

With that need, there is also a great need for affordable rental housing. I am appreciative of the efforts by our community members who have invested in this mission, but the need is sizable and I hope to see those options expand.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: I will address a few of her assets that have most recently been evident to me, but in no way could this be complete… York is a phenomenal city with so many incredible assets. I am particularly grateful for York’s Public Works and Utilities departments. Their work is mostly behind the scenes and we only take notice when there is something to complain about. These departments are what make York beautiful and appealing. My children are the direct beneficiaries of the incredible work done in our Parks and Recreation department, the Library, and the remarkable events put on at the Holthus Convention Center. Each of these departments are wonderful selling points to families who might move into our community. And I am particularly grateful for the York Police and Fire Departments. They provide a safe community, of which I am proud to be a member.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? And how could those issues be addressed?

A: Deferred maintenance on our roads and some of our city buildings present a problem that the City Council has already begun to address. I believe that the Council, the Mayor, the City Administrator and the amazing city staff are united in our desire to update our roads and facilities in a fiscally responsible way. Thankfully we have already allocated funds to begin work on those things and have made tremendous progress.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: Ultimately, the responsibility to address these issues lies with the Police Department. As a City Council member, I support Chief Tjaden and his department as they try to address this issue. I am confident that when there is a new or unique way that the City Council can support the YPD in these efforts, the Council will take the appropriate measures to do so.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city, if you are elected?

A: As I previously mentioned, I feel like my four years on the City Council have not been enough. If elected, I plan to continue to dedicate my time, energy, and voice to strengthen and improve the community and its assets. I am proud to call York home and I look forward to helping it be the best it can be.

Name: Stephen Postier

Address: 931 S Grant Ave. York, NE 68467

Current occupation:

- Senior Vice President and Branch Manager at Henderson State Bank;

- My wife, Monica, and I own K9 Kennels

Past work experience: Worked in the State Treasurer’s Office and served as a page in the Nebraska Legislature.

Other experiences: York Rotary Board Member; Henderson State Bank Board Member; York Young Professionals Board Member; York County York County Human Trafficking Task Force Member; York County Development Corporation Board Member; York County Health Coalition Treasurer; York County GOP Chairman; and York Library Foundation President.

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I am running for the York City Council as a way to serve and give back to my community. I have a lot of passion for York as this is where I was raised, and it’s where I chose to raise my family. I want to help grow York and make this the best city in Nebraska.

Q: What talents do you bring to the table that would best equip you in this position?

A: I graduated from UNL with a double major in finance and business management, and I’ve received a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking-Colorado. At work I put this education into practice, spending time analyzing financial statements, building relationships, and solving problems. I plan to bring my talents to the city to study the financials, ask questions, and try to problem solve issues as they arise. I enjoy thinking about the big picture and coming up with ideas to make things more efficient and to work towards a better future.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?

A: If the city is going to be building a new fire station, I believe the location needs to be kept centralized as best as possible. We need to take into account the ease of moving the big trucks in and out of the station and design it to work best with the street layout. With many large manufacturing businesses on the north side of the city, residences on the east and west side and interstate calls on the south side, maintaining quick efficient access is key. I’ll leave the design for features that need to be included to the professionals who understand what is best suited for our community. As for funding a new station, it will depend on final cost estimates, and what reserves the city has available, what the bond market looks like, and where the current city’s debt payment structure is at the time. I think the current city council is wise setting some money aside currently for a future project, while sales tax revenues have been at all-time highs.

Q: This year, the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: The amount each citizen pays in property tax is determined by multiplying their current property valuation by the city’s property tax rate (levy). If our individual property valuation increases, and the tax rate doesn’t change, that’s an increase in property taxes we pay. When a community’s property valuation base increases, there are generally two causes:

1.) New properties being brought on to the tax rolls (New construction, expansion, annexation, etc.), which leads to an increase in need for the city’s services.

2.) Rising property values; If this is the case, the city should look at whether they’re able to decrease the property tax rate to avoid raising taxes.

Ideally the goal should be to lower property taxes, but that may not always be possible, depending on other funding sources. Recently York has had record sales tax receipts. The city should look at using that revenue stream to lower our reliance on property tax. We need to maintain a healthy reserve and only use the taxes that are needed, as the money belongs to the citizens of York.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: One of the best ways a city can decrease the overall tax burden, and to provide value for the taxes being paid, is to focus on economic development. There are many ways that a city can contribute to that goal, from creating an inviting community, to making sure we have adequate housing, childcare, recreational opportunities, infrastructure, building development opportunities, etc. York has done a decent job on being an attractive community in recent years, but I believe there is more that can be done to further grow our city.

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: There’s not one significant line item/department that I think needs cut, but more a mindset of looking for efficiencies when work is being done. Is there a way to run the departments more efficiently? When department heads are buying products/accepting bids, are they looking for the best deals for the money, as if they’re spending their own dollars? As an example, for a number of years the convention center had a $25K budget item for telephones, compared to roughly $3K-$5K for the other city buildings. Looking at recent budgets, our department head was able to drastically bring that cost down, saving tax payer’s money, I’m assuming through a negotiation with the provider. My question is, do these types of analysis of expenses happen throughout the city, and if not, how could that become standard practice?

Q: Do you feel that, if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: Yes, I plan to be accessible to anyone that has an idea on how to grow York, concerns on city issues, or any other topic they’re interested in discussing. I have a website, stephenpostier.com, along with a Facebook Page, where people can follow me and send me messages online. I’m also open to meeting in person to discuss any of these issues/ideas.

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: The city should be a conduit to provide services that make it possible for our community members to lead happy, productive lives in York. This covers the gamut from safe, reliable infrastructure like streets, pedestrian pathways, water, etc. to quality-of-life resources like our library, parks, fire and police departments, etc. to concepts like quality housing, access to childcare, and foster a strong job environment.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: I know it is cliché to say, but I truly believe that York’s people are our greatest assets. The amount of passion I’ve seen for our town is astounding. For a community of our size, to have the number of things to do, the quality of year-round events, the various types of activities, often times free of charge, never ceases to amaze me. We have a business community that supports many of these activities through donations. We have individuals who give of their time, talent, and treasure to make them happen. We have schools, non-profits, service clubs, and other community groups who come together to accomplish a lot to make York an amazing community to call home.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? And how could those issues be addressed?

A: Our biggest challenges today are housing, childcare, and people. We have a substantial amount of job openings in our community, but finding the people to fill those jobs is a challenge. If companies want to bring in people from outside York to move here, there’s an issue finding housing, and if there are kids in the picture, finding childcare is difficult. What the city can do to help address some of these issues are update/improve the zoning ordinances, making it easier/less costly to develop quality housing. The city can look for public/private partnerships to address the physical infrastructure requirements. We can work with various groups and organizations in the community and state to increase the supply of quality childcare openings to fill a variety of needs. If we are able to address the housing and childcare shortages, I feel like it would create a large draw for people wanting to come work in our community.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: While it is important to maintain the private property rights of individuals, it’s also equally as important to maintain safe standards in our community. I believe the city of York should continue focusing on working with home/business owners to make sure property is kept to a safe standard for our community, and to do what’s necessary only once all other efforts by the city are unsuccessful.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city, if you are elected?

A: In all the groups/committees I serve on, my goal is to Grow York. That can mean something different for each group, but overall, it’s working towards a better York for our future. That means working with YCDC to bring new jobs, people, and housing into our community. It means working with the York Childcare Alliance to address childcare needs. It means working with passionate community members and Four Corners Health Department, to address the walkability needs of our community, so we have safe pedestrian access for everyone. It means working with the York County Health Coalition to make sure people’s basic needs are met, especially if they’re going through a crisis. It means working with individuals on ways to start/expand a business, and fulfill their lifelong dream. It means working with our state and federal lawmakers to improve the opportunities, and access to resources, for our community. It means putting on a Christmas Light Show each year at our house/business, so families can bring their kids and build memories together. It means serving in many roles through Rotary in our town. It means creating opportunities, through the York Young Professionals group, to connect people in our community. And if elected to the York City Council, it will mean doing my best to Grow York.

Growing York isn’t just about adding more people to our population. It’s also about making life better for those that chose to call York home.

For more information, follow me on Facebook, or visit www.stephenpostier.com

I would appreciate your vote and support in November, so I may serve this community as your city councilman.

Name: Jeff Pieper

Address: York, NE

Current occupation: Plumber

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I am happy with where we are at as a community, as well as how our current administration is running our day to day operations. Serving on the council for the last 8 years, I have seen times of big “change” that aren’t necessarily for the better and I would like to see continued solid leadership for the future.

Q: What talents do you bring to the table that would best equip you in this position?

A: All of the candidates have certain attributes and talents that would benefit the council in many different ways. I always try to do what is best for the majority of the people and am not easily swayed by others. Other than that, I don’t believe I have any special talents that would really put me ahead of the others.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?

A: I think as we continue to build a savings account and earmark funds for a new fire station that it would be prudent to do a study as to its location. I believe grants and federal funds would be fun to consider for funding options. Amenities should be up to the chief and a building committee.

Q: This year, the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: No, I believe a sound budget starts with responsible and essential spending. Once you establish what is needed to operate the city financially and the appropriate funding to provide the services that the citizens expect, then the revenue sources should complement the expenditures. We are very fortunate to have the additional 1.5% sales tax revenue afforded to us by the LB357 monies to pay for our projects for infrastructure and school improvements.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: Keep marketing our town as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I believe we have been successful in this endeavor before and after our last mayor claimed we were bankrupt, when in reality we were financially quite sound. I would have to say that would be our biggest “hiccup” in recent years, for economic development.

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: No

Q: Do you feel that, if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: Yes, I enjoy the emails more so than the phone calls but either way is fine. cessnaflyerjeff@gmail.com (402) 366-3598

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: Police and personal protection, ambulance service, library and public education programs, public transportation, affordable housing.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: Our people, our excellent public and parochial schools, and our geographic location.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? And how could those issues be addressed?

A: The recent uptick in crime and the use of Fentanyl and other illicit drugs in this country due to open and unregulated borders is astounding and disheartening. I would hate to think that these problems would ever take hold in our hometown. I think we need to be proactive in our education and law enforcement to ensure that we stay ahead of these atrocities and ensure that they don't become “normal” here.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: I believe the city has recently been taking remedial action against nuisance properties around town on a case by case basis.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city, if you are elected?

A: Whether I am elected or not, I would love to see York continue to be a great place to grow up in, live, work, and thrive. I am proud to be a citizen of York and a resident of the great state of Nebraska. I believe this will be the case regardless of this race and I am not at all concerned at the outcome of the local political races as they all have qualified candidates vowing for the available positions. I am hoping and praying that our country will vote red and put control of the House and Senate in the hands of the Republican party. This is necessary to hamstring the current fiscal policy of our country’s administration and the wasteful spending in Washington, as well as our current horrific and embarrassing foreign policy in effect by our nation's leaders. Let us unite as one nation under God.