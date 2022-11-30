Sisters are joining forces to display annual light show and food drive

YORK -- This is the first year the towns of York and Wymore are joining forces for the annual family food drive and light show competition. In previous years, Christi and Bill Payne of York and Lori and Tony Lovell of Wymore had their annual rivalry, but this holiday season they are joining forces to collect food for Blue Valley Food Pantry in York and the Wymore Food Pantry.

This year they have decided, between the two towns, to strive to collect 2,022 pounds of food this year. The families said the goal is attainable. Last year, the two towns collected 2,017 pounds of food together. Wymore collected 609 physical pounds of food and took the victory of collecting 1,408 pounds of food.

Christi said, “Of course, you want to do better than previous years.”

If they exceed the goal of 2,022 pounds, it will benefit those in need even more around the holiday season. Christi said food donations can be either perishable or non-perishable. Items that are needed are toiletries, crackers, flour, sugar, pancake mix, syrup, peanut butter and jelly, condiments, salad dressing, non-perishable dinners in a box and tuna. Perishables must be taken to the front door.

RPE Strength and Fitness gym in York will also be joining in on the Christmas spirit of giving. RPE is willing to do a row-a-thon for every pound of food that is donated. For every pound that is donated, they will row 100 meters. That is a hefty promise as the goal is 2,022 pounds this year between York and Wymore, which means the gym is willing to row 202,200 meters for the charity. Date of the row-a-thon is pending, but will be announced.

Both of the light shows started on Nov. 25. They will continue to run until the last week of December. Santa will be at Christi and Bill Payne’s home on Christmas Eve from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy an awe-inspiring display with Christmas lights flashing in sync of 27 songs played on the radio.

To see what the light show is all about, make a trip to 1221 North Ohio Avenue in York or 303 North 11th Street in Wymore. The lights are on from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Donation boxes are located at both addresses.

More information can be found on the Facebook pages Lights on Ohio and Lori’s Lights.