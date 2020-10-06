Sign-up for emergency alerts encouraged

YORK – York County residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from the York County emergency communications center.

Leila Luft, communications director at the center, says she would like to see more people sign up for the important service.

This mass notification system alerts residents when there is a law enforcement situation, a missing person, suspects at large, escapees, severe weather and about other types of emergencies in this immediate area.

The emergency notifications are only done by texts and emails – no direct phone calls.

This is conducted through voluntary sign-up.

There are just over 1,200 people signed up for the service now, in York County.

To receive text message notifications, simply text YORKALERT to 888-777 for York County general notifications.

Text YORKDOWNTOWN to 888-777 for City of York downtown notifications.

Text YORKWEATHER to 888-777 for severe weather notifications.

Visit yorkcounty.ne.gov (the county’s official website) to sign up for email notifications, under the Emergency Alerts quick link. YORKDOWNTOWN and YORKWEATHER alerts are not available by email on the website. If someone wishes to receive emails for those two groups, they can call 402-362-4927 and ask for Luft.

