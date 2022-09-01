 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shredder truck catches fire on Lincoln Avenue

Shredder truck fire.JPG

The contents of a box truck carrying a large paper shredder caught fire Thursday afternoon, about 3 p.m., as it traveled down South Lincoln Avenue. Inside the truck was a large automated paper shredder – and a very large volume of shredded paper. The driver was able to pull the truck over to the side of the road, east and across the road from where the Cornerstone Technology Center is located. It appeared the shredder machine caught fire inside the box – and being surrounded by all the shredded paper didn’t help the situation. York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded and firefighters were using foam to extinguish the situation. The truck was eventually moved to Hitz Towing so the contents could be removed without passing traffic being a factor. 

