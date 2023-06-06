Shirley Thomas-Jaeger, 84 of Gibbon went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Sunday, June 4, 2023 at CHI St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln.
Shirley Amelia Fritz was born July 28, 1937 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Earl and Charlotte (Weber) Fritz. With her sisters, Patricia and Jo Ann, Shirley grew up in Albert Lea, Minn. until her teenage years when they moved to Grand Island. There she met Gordon N. Thomas and was united in marriage on August 1, 1954. To this union three children were blessed: Cathryn, Randall and Debra. Following Gordon’s death in 2001, Shirley married Lowell Jaeger on April 21, 2007 and gained three bonus daughters: Rachel, Sarah and Esther. Together they have 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Jean-Marc Mutwale officiating. Inurnment will take place at Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Faith United Church in Gibbon. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.