Sheriff's department seizes 507 pounds of marijuana with $1.2 million street value

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department found and seized 507 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 this week, which is estimated to have a street value of $1.2 million.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m., a deputy working with the York/Seward County criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, for multiple traffic infractions.

During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious that the single occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, and the dog alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded the large amount of marijuana.

Investigators believe the marijuana was destined for Indianapolis, Indiana.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.