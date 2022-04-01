 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's department seizes 507 pounds of marijuana with $1.2 million street value

Loki, a canine deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, is pictured with the very large amount of marijuana to which she alerted during a traffic stop. The weight was determined to be 507 pounds with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department found and seized 507 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 this week, which is estimated to have a street value of $1.2 million.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m., a deputy working with the York/Seward County criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, for multiple traffic infractions.

During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious that the single occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, and the dog alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded the large amount of marijuana.

Investigators believe the marijuana was destined for Indianapolis, Indiana.

