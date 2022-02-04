Sheriff says farm theft case involving irrigation pipe, tools has been solved

YORK – When someone steals irrigation pipe, copper wire from pivots, tools, batteries and more from rural sites, it’s extremely difficult to solve the case and prosecute the thief. These items are usually taken in the dead of night in areas with no surveillance and the stolen items are extremely difficult to identify by owner or pinpoint where the thief dumped the goods.
But that wasn’t the case this time around as the York County Sheriff’s Department – with a lot of help from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department -- has solved a seven-month-old case involving the theft of a lot of irrigation pipe and trailers (along with a likely link to stolen tools from a construction site).
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said it was around the time of June 24, 2021, when his department received a report that a local ag producer had 120 sections of aluminum irrigation pipe and two pipe trailers stolen from fields. He said the value of the loss was estimated at more than $7,000.
“At that same time, we also had a theft from a rural construction site,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “In that case, about $10,000 worth of tools was taken. And we think the two theft cases are connected, likely the same person was involved.”
Sheriff Vrbka said also at that time, a rash of the same types of rural thefts was taking place in Lancaster County.
“Then, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a citizen who gave them information about the crimes and a name of a suspect,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “The suspect apparently has quite a history of this type of behavior. They got a court order and were able to put a tracking device on his vehicle.”
While Lancaster County officials were tracking the man’s movements, they were able to track him to the locations of those two large-scale rural thefts in York County.
And Lancaster County officials were able to track his movements to a salvage business in Iowa where he was recorded, on video, selling off all the stolen property.
“We were contacted by Lancaster County officials about this situation and it was determined he is the man who stole the large amount of irrigation pipe and the trailers, and we are finishing up the investigation into him also stealing all those tools in that other location,” Sheriff Vrbka said Thursday. “We got a warrant for him yesterday. He’s already in prison, right now, so he’s not going anywhere. We’ll have him convicted here too.”
Sheriff Vrbka said the man was identified as Patrick Sardeson of Lincoln, who will turn 64 years old tomorrow.
Sardeson is currently serving a 44-month sentence for two convictions of theft by unlawful taking in Lancaster County.
He also has a long criminal history, which Sheriff Vrbka spoke of. Sardeson, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, has served prison terms for the following convictions: second degree forgery, Lancaster County; theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear and first degree assault, Lancaster County; three convictions of theft by receiving stolen property, Buffalo County; burglary and attempted theft by receiving stolen property, Kearney County; theft by unlawful taking, Hall County; two convictions of theft by unlawful taking and theft by receiving stolen property, Dawson County; theft by unlawful taking, Lancaster County; burglary, habitual criminal, theft by receiving stolen property and accessory to a felony, Lancaster County; and possession of methamphetamine and two convictions of burglary, Dawson County.
“I really want to say kudos to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and thank you for helping this crime to be solved,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Crimes like these are so frustrating for us as these people usually come from out of this area, a lot of them take the serial numbers off the stolen property, they case properties and then go out in the middle of the night to steal property and then they run off and sell the property in other states. And they steal all this from farmers, in places where there just isn’t a lot of surveillance or a lot of eyes on property in the dead of the night. I’m just thrilled Lancaster County worked with us on this and it was great that we could make that phone call to the farmers to tell them we know who stole their property.
“We also want to remind people that if you see a vehicle in your area of the county that just doesn’t belong there or you see someone suspicious or acting strangely, call us right away and take down the license plate number if you can,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “These thieves are like gypsies – they come from all over and they run away to distant places to sell off the property they stole. If you see something strange, please do not hesitate to call us.”