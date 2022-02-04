Sheriff says farm theft case involving irrigation pipe, tools has been solved

He also has a long criminal history, which Sheriff Vrbka spoke of. Sardeson, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, has served prison terms for the following convictions: second degree forgery, Lancaster County; theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear and first degree assault, Lancaster County; three convictions of theft by receiving stolen property, Buffalo County; burglary and attempted theft by receiving stolen property, Kearney County; theft by unlawful taking, Hall County; two convictions of theft by unlawful taking and theft by receiving stolen property, Dawson County; theft by unlawful taking, Lancaster County; burglary, habitual criminal, theft by receiving stolen property and accessory to a felony, Lancaster County; and possession of methamphetamine and two convictions of burglary, Dawson County.

“I really want to say kudos to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and thank you for helping this crime to be solved,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Crimes like these are so frustrating for us as these people usually come from out of this area, a lot of them take the serial numbers off the stolen property, they case properties and then go out in the middle of the night to steal property and then they run off and sell the property in other states. And they steal all this from farmers, in places where there just isn’t a lot of surveillance or a lot of eyes on property in the dead of the night. I’m just thrilled Lancaster County worked with us on this and it was great that we could make that phone call to the farmers to tell them we know who stole their property.