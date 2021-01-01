Sheriff’s department will use seized drug funds to create another deputy position

YORK – In the last three years, the York County Sheriff’s Department has seized $1.45 million in drug buy money during traffic stops on Interstate 80. It is decided on the federal level if it is indeed drug buy money – and if it is, a portion of that money is returned back to the county’s drug fund to be used for equipment, vehicles, positions, etc., to fight the war against drug trafficking.
Now, some of that money will be used to create a new deputy position for the sheriff’s department.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and Captain Josh Gillespie addressed the York County Commissioners this week to explain what they want to achieve.
Sheriff Vrbka explained that months ago, this county and Seward County formed a drug task force through an interlocal agreement which allows a deputy from each county to work with the other in patrolling Interstate 80 with the main focus being drug seizures.
“We have a deputy working with a canine in that drug task force capacity, which is now a full-time effort with both counties,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We would like to add a deputy to on to the night shift, to back-fill that position, to do general deputy duties in the villages, during investigations, answering dispatches, etc.”
“We have seized thousands of pounds of illegal drugs on Interstate 80 and more than $1 million in drug-buy money, on Interstate 80,” said Captain Gillespie. “Yes, some of that is being trafficked from and to other states, but we are also finding drugs being shipped between Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island which are showing up in York County. And we are getting some of those as they are going up and down Interstate 80, between those three cities. So if we can stop the flow, we can stop the organized crime operations from coming in. We have very good success over the past few years.”
It was noted that the seized drug-buy money is what is later put in the special fund after being federally designated.
“There is a completely separate line item for this, and this will not cost taxpayers a dime,” Captain Gillespie added. “This will be from what we received from seized drug money. One question is what if the federal drug money stops coming in – we don’t see that happening. We will just continue to watch this – and if we lose a deputy in the future we can use this one in that position.”
Gillespie noted that the seized drug money has been used in the past to purchase in-car cameras, radios, fund the entire DARE program, purchase two drug dogs and purchase vehicles.
“We will continue to do those good things as well,” Captain Gillespie said. “We believe this new deputy position can be highly beneficial to the taxpayers of York County.”
He and Sheriff Vrbka also noted that the sheriff’s department already has a vehicle that can be used by the new deputy.
“The position would be a road position and not directly involved with the tax force,” Sheriff Vrbka said.
“The fund has been extremely successful and we want to use it to deter crime in York County by stopping the flow of drugs and currency,” Captain Gillespie said. “We would like to start someone as soon as possible. The money is available right now, there is just under $140,000 in that fund at this time.”
“What would you say is the average annual intake?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Well, I can say that in the last three years, what we took in with direct seizures was $1.45 million,” Gillespie said.
That fund as of Nov. 30 showed an anticipated balance of $394,000 with $140,000 in there now – with some of it being actual and some of it being expected.
Gillespie also noted that three vehicles for the sheriff’s department have, in the past, been purchased with this drug money fund and at no cost to the taxpayers.
“We are down an officer at night and I don’t feel comfortable about that,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “This, I think, is a good idea to keep our citizens safe.”
Commissioner Jack Sikes made a motion to approve the sheriff department’s plan for hiring an additional deputy and it was seconded by Bulgrin. Commissioners Obermier and Bill Bamesberger made the vote unanimous to move forward.”