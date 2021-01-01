Sheriff’s department will use seized drug funds to create another deputy position

YORK – In the last three years, the York County Sheriff’s Department has seized $1.45 million in drug buy money during traffic stops on Interstate 80. It is decided on the federal level if it is indeed drug buy money – and if it is, a portion of that money is returned back to the county’s drug fund to be used for equipment, vehicles, positions, etc., to fight the war against drug trafficking.

Now, some of that money will be used to create a new deputy position for the sheriff’s department.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and Captain Josh Gillespie addressed the York County Commissioners this week to explain what they want to achieve.

Sheriff Vrbka explained that months ago, this county and Seward County formed a drug task force through an interlocal agreement which allows a deputy from each county to work with the other in patrolling Interstate 80 with the main focus being drug seizures.

“We have a deputy working with a canine in that drug task force capacity, which is now a full-time effort with both counties,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We would like to add a deputy to on to the night shift, to back-fill that position, to do general deputy duties in the villages, during investigations, answering dispatches, etc.”