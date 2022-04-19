Sheriff’s department to start pilot program to help jail inmates

YORK – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Corrections Supervisor Nic Marsden are excited about a new pilot program – the first of its kind in York County – which will result in a peer support group inside the York County Jail in an effort to help inmates with addiction issues.

“Nic and I started talking about our idea in early 2020 after I received a call from a man who I remember from the past, when he was incarcerated and involved in crime and drugs,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “His name is Josh and he asked if I remembered him. And I did. He had a criminal past and had been going down the wrong road, many years ago. He spent 10 years in the penitentiary. Since then, he’s turned his life completely around. He reminded me that I told him, back when he was in trouble, that he needed to choose a different path because the one he was on was a bad one.

“’You told me I needed to change and I always respected you for that,’ Josh said on the phone. And now, that he’s clean, he wants to help others by talking to jail inmates who are going down that path he used to be on, to help them turn their lives around,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “And Nic and I started talking about what we can do to help the inmates in our county jail.”

County jails are different from prison settings in that prison offers a myriad of treatment and counseling opportunities for those who are incarcerated – but county jails simply don’t due to staffing and financing.

“But I don’t want to be that kind of sheriff where someone gets popped for drugs and then we just leave them to rot in jail,” Sheriff Vrbka. “With a backlog on the court system now and a trend of more people being sentenced to jail time rather than prison time because of overcrowding, we have more and more jail inmates who are spending months upon months, sometimes eight months to a year, in jail. Sure, they are clean during that time but they aren’t getting any help with their addiction problems – so when they get out of jail, they often just go back to their old crowds and their old ways, get back to doing drugs and reoffend. We need to help them when they are in here, in our jail, if we can.”

“We need to help the inmates, who want help, to address their issues while they are in here,” Marsden said. “Yes, they are sober now, but they need tools to stay sober when they get out.”

They began looking at creating peer support groups or informal inmate meetings with Josh, as an example, as efforts to help those in jail.

“But then the pandemic hit and all our ideas were put on hold, as all things were,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

As the pandemic wound down and the jail continued to be over full capacity late last year, Vrbka and Marsden started talking about the idea again and were contacted, out of the blue, by Chris Allende, CPPS, a networking and outreach coordinator, from Wellbeing Initiative Inc.

As Vrbka and Marsden explained, Allende is also a recovering addict who works with jail inmates in Seward and Otoe Counties, in an effort to help them turn the corner, leave their old lives behind and continue fresh into the future.

“We talked about his work and I just thought it was amazing that he called when he did, as we have been trying to put something together,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “He had been talking with Senator Kolterman about his work and Senator Kolterman said he should give us a call as he knew we were working to put together a program for inmates.”

Now, with the volunteer help of Josh and Allende, Vrbka and Marsden said they will be moving forward with the pilot program, with it starting in May. Allende is helping Josh get certification and the two will be offering counseling and past experiences in peer settings.

“We just don’t want to see these inmates fall right back into the same groups,” Vrbka said.

“And same old ways, when they leave jail,” Marsden added. “Now that these two have contacted us, this program is moving like a freight train that we don’t want to stop.”

Marsden created an application form, which he passed out to the York County Jail inmates.

“I asked them questions and I think one of the most pivotal will be the question where I asked them about their goals, in five years, 10 years and beyond, because I wanted them to actually think about it, and I can tell if they are being sincere with their answers. This will get them to self-evaluate, about what they want to do and why, as well as how they are going to get there,” Marsden said. “We will pick four inmates to participate in the first three months of our pilot program – hopefully two pre-sentence and two post-sentence. If they complete the program, that shows they are addressing their situations seriously and positively. If they do that, we will write a letter of completion to be given to the courts, or for them to give to potential employers, etc.”

Marsden said they’ve talked to both judges – in both the York County Court and the York County District Court – and the pilot program is receiving positive views.

“We just want to give a foot forward to as many as we can, as they move back out into society after being in our county jail,” Marsden said.

During the pilot program months, there will be no cost to the county whatsoever. But if it is as successful as they expect, they will want to continue long into the future and there will likely be costs – which they hope to cover by grant money.

“Once the program starts, we’ll start looking at grant money so taxpayers will not have to pay for it,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “We don’t want to take any money from the budget for this. We will do the pilot program for six months and then evaluate it. We are hoping we will tap into some grant dollars to keep this going, as methamphetamine is such a problem in our community and we just have to do something.”

They also hope that the program will spin into positive peer pressure as non-participating inmates hear successful inmates’ perspectives.

“We hope that some inmates who are having success in this program will become leaders and help others who are in jail with them, and eventually more inmates will want to be involved,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

“If we can help even just one person in this process, it will be a success,” Marsden said. “And for these men to be the facilitators, they will have a real impact because they know what it’s like to dig themselves out of hell and put themselves on top. When we have talked with each of them, you can just hear their excitement and their passion for helping others battling addiction.”

“As a sheriff’s department we are being proactive in fighting crime, arresting people and putting them in jail. We’ve got that. But we also need to be proactive while they are here,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

“We need to be proactive from the start to the finish,” Marsden said.

They said about 80% of all the people in the York County Jail system are there due to some sort of addition issue.

“And a lot, if not most, of our repeat offenders are in drug-related situations,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “I’m hoping, and I really believe, this program will help.”

“I think we’re making great strides. This program will put us in more of a position of being a correctional facility rather than just a jail,” Marsden said. “And I’m hoping that if the participants do the work and take it seriously, other inmates will see the changes and maybe they will want to take part in it too. This could influence others at the same time, as they share they are learning. The majority of people in our jail are here not because they are bad people but because they were caught up in an addiction situation that led to making bad choices and living in situations they couldn’t break free from on their own.”

