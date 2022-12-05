Sheriff’s Department shares results of seatbelt campaign

YORK — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the York County Sheriff’s Department participated in the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” mobilization campaign sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

During this mobilization, according to the sheriff’s department, deputies made two felony arrests, two driving under the influence of alcohol arrests, two driving under the influence of drugs arrests and apprehended one fugitive who had a warrant for absconding/escape from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Deputies also issued two minor in possession of alcohol citations, 14 speeding citations and contacted 105 total motorists.

“We are happy to report that all motorists contacted during this mobilization were wearing their seatbelts and any children in the vehicle were properly secured in a child safety seat,” Sergeant Alex Hildebrand said. “Thanks for taking the time this holiday season to buckle up before heading to your holiday celebration.”