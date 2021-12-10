Sheriff’s department report high seatbelt compliance

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department participated in the “Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time” campaign Nov. 24-28, which was sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

During that time, extra deputies were out on patrol, specifically looking for seatbelt violations on the roadways in York County.

“We are happy to report that seatbelt compliance was high in York County with minimal citations issued for seatbelt or child restraint violations,” the sheriff’s department said in its post-event release.

During that time period, deputies had 116 traffic contacts and made one felony arrest, three DUI (alcohol) arrests and two DUI (drug) arrests.

“Our office also responded to two motor vehicle collisions during that timeframe and all occupants were properly using seatbelts and child restraints,” the sheriff’s department said. “We would like to thank you for doing your part in making sure all family members arrived to Thanksgiving celebrations unharmed.”