Sheriff’s department releases identify of man killed in accident near McCool

McCOOL JUNCTION – The York County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of a man killed in an accident near McCool Junction.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Tuesday at 5:48 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Road 4 and Road J for an injury accident.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed a 2018 Kenworth T300 in the south ditch and a 1982 John Deere 4440 in the north ditch. The Kenworth was on its wheels and the John Deere was on its side. It was determined by deputies at the scene that both vehicles were westbound on Road 4 from Road J when the Kenworth rear-ended the John Deere. Upon impact, the John Deere rolled onto its side in the north ditch.”

Captain Josh Gillespie says the operator of the John Deere was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact. The operator of the John Deere was identified as Cleon D. Schwartz of McCool Junction – who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck tractor was identified as Larry D. Burton of Henderson.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.