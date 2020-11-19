Sheriff’s department getting reports of new type of scam

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has received two reports in recent days of what appears to be some type of new scamming effort, Sheriff Paul Vrbka says.

The sheriff says two attempts were made to get money from area residents who were looking for rental properties.

He explained that the first pertained to a couple from the York area who were looking to rent a house in Grand Island. The sheriff said they went on a generalized realty website, found a property they were interested in, and then entered into a chat session with someone. They got the address and drove to the property. When they arrived, the house was locked and no one was physically there.

Shortly afterward, they received a perceived lease agreement from someone. What followed was a phone call, with the caller asking them to send $800.

“What concerned them was that the person had a very foreign accent and the conversation seemed to not be on the up and up,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “Fortunately, they ended the conversation and did not send anyone any money. They reported it to us and we agreed it was likely an attempted scam.”

Then days later – it happened again, to someone else.

