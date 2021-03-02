Sheriff: Deployment of Fentanyl reversal kit likely saved deputy's life

Sheriff Vrbka said three of the people in the vehicle were juveniles and they were from the Grand Island area. Because they are juveniles, their names are not being released. Sheriff Vrbka said it was his understanding the driver was arrested for driving under the influence and the juvenile that had the Fentanyl was facing charges of assault of an officer and obstructing an officer.

“We have been carrying Narcan for a few years now and while deputies have only had to use it twice, I am so incredibly thankful we have it on all of us, all the time, for emergencies such as this,” Sheriff Vrbka said.

It was May of 2018 when the York County Sheriff’s Department first purchased their Narcan kits – they used $1,000 from the county’s drug fund (seized drug buy money) to make the purchase and have carried them ever since. There is also always a kit at the jail.

Thankfully, this was only the second time a Narcan kit has had to be used by the sheriff’s department. Ironically, the first treatment was also deployed by Deputy Samek. The sheriff said that situation involved a traffic stop in which a woman appeared to be suffering from the effects of Fentanyl use.