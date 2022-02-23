Sheriff, county board taking stand against LB921, which could keep felons in county jails, instead of prisons, for years

YORK – LB921, which was introduced this session in the Nebraska Legislature, would require that all sentences for Class 3, Class 3A or Class 4 felonies would be served in county jail instead of prison.

Senator Steve Lathrop introduced the bill, for which the statement of intent says is “to prioritize state prison beds for the most serious criminal offenders.”

This week, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka spoke with the York County Commissioners to voice his concerns regarding this bill and ask if they will convey concerns as well to York County’s legislative representative, Sen. Mark Kolterman.

“I just attended a Zoom meeting with the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association and this issue was brought up, as the association, and all the sheriffs in the state, are in opposition,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “This bill, LB921, would reclassify felony sentences. Our concern is that inmates, convicted felons, could be in county jails for years and years. I, along with the other sheriffs, am very concerned about the burden that could put on counties, as many people would be in jail instead of the penitentiary.”

The way the law works now, felony sentences are served in prison settings. County jails are used for sentences under one year, for misdemeanor consequences, to hold people through the court process until they make bail, and to provide immediate custody upon arrests.

Class 3 felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of four years in prison; Class 3A felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of three years in prison; and Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of two years in prison.

If LB921 would become law, those two-, three- and four-year sentences would be served in small county jails instead of the state’s penal institutions.

“NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) is opposing the bill, as well,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “During our meeting, it was brought up that we should approach our county boards to ask if you, as well, would send letters to our senator, in opposition. I’m calling Sen. Kolterman myself. I will be telling him I’m against it, as this could be an incredible burden on the county.”

Sheriff Vrbka said the costs of housing jail inmates are substantial, even before food, medication, medical bills, dental bills, etc. And county jails aren’t equipped for long-term services such as drug and psychiatric treatment.

Then add to that issue the situation of at-limit capacity which York County and many other Nebraska county jails are dealing with right now. The commissioners noted that in just this last two-week claim period, the amount paid to other counties to hold York County inmates was several thousand dollars.

“We have been housing inmates in Hamilton, Seward, Platte, Butler and Merrick Counties, as needed,” said York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie. “It’s been in multiple places. We are and have been facing a full capacity issue for some time now and we are in need of bed space. We are at the mercy of the courts and the attorneys, if they say we have to house them, we have to house them.”

“We have been at full capacity for some time,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “And if this bill would pass, I can only imagine how much that could impact our jail.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said the bill is still in committee at this point.

“If this would go through, the results would be significant,” Bulgrin agreed. “Let’s put this on the agenda for our next meeting and we can put together a statement of opposition to send to Sen. Kolterman.”

He also asked Sheriff Vrbka to put together some figures as to what this could possibly cost York County if the bill were to become law, so that information could be included in the letters of opposition.

