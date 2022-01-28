Sheriff and District 24 state lawmaker races to be contested

YORK – The races for the positions of York County Sheriff and District 24 state lawmaker are going to be contested ones in this year’s election cycle.

Scott Wiemer, a former deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, filed his candidacy this week to run.

Sheriff Paul Vrbka earlier filed to run for reelection.

Regarding the District 24 representative to the state legislature seat, two people have filed so far to run for the seat currently held by State Senator Mark Kolterman. They are Jana Hughes of Seward and Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office. Sen. Kolterman in his second term so he will be leaving office at the end of 2022, due to term limits.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also filing candidacies for local races this week were York County Clerk Kelly Turner who will be seeking reelection and Rex Heiden filed to run for reelection to his position of county surveyor.