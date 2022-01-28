Sheriff and District 24 state lawmaker races to be contested

YORK – The races for the positions of York County Sheriff and District 24 state lawmaker are going to be contested ones in this year’s election cycle.
Scott Wiemer, a former deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, filed his candidacy this week to run.
Sheriff Paul Vrbka earlier filed to run for reelection.
Regarding the District 24 representative to the state legislature seat, two people have filed so far to run for the seat currently held by State Senator Mark Kolterman. They are Jana Hughes of Seward and Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office. Sen. Kolterman in his second term so he will be leaving office at the end of 2022, due to term limits.
Also filing candidacies for local races this week were York County Clerk Kelly Turner who will be seeking reelection and Rex Heiden filed to run for reelection to his position of county surveyor.
Certain local races will be considered for the Primary Election in May – those include the races for Districts 1, 3 and 4 County Commissioners; county assessor; clerk of the district court; county clerk; public defender; sheriff; county surveyor; county treasurer; Henderson City Council; York City Council; Heartland School Board; McCool School Board; and York School Board.
Other earlier filings, so far, for these races have included those by Incumbent Daniel Grotz for District 1 Commissioner, Incumbent Randy Obermier for District 4 Commissioner, Incumbent Sharilyn Steube for Clerk of the District Court, Incumbent Brenda Scavo for County Treasurer, and non-incumbent Steve Postier for York City Council.
Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 and non-incumbents must file by March 1.
Races for positions on village boards will automatically advance to the fall and filing deadlines for those positions are later in the summer – although interested individuals may file now if they so choose.