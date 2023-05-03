Sharon Davidson, age 82, of York, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at York. She was born July 21, 1940 in Fairbury to Donald and Ilma (Marting) Rosener, of Jefferson County, Neb. Sharon graduated from Fairbury High School in 1957. After graduation she was employed by the Lynch Clinic in Fairbury, working for three doctors. Sharon married John A. Cartwright on September 24, 1960 and had four sons: John, Jim, Jay and Jerry. On January 30, 1976, Sharon married Orville R. Davidson in York. Orville had four children also: Rick, Renee, Kim and Kip.

Sharon worked part-time for Dr. Rinne (dentist) in York for five years and five years at First Federal Savings & Loan. She was employed at Cornerstone Bank for 17 years and retired in 2007.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in York where she served as a deacon and on other committees. She enjoyed calligraphy writing and entered names in the York Community Foundation book for 25 years. Most of all, she loved her big family and enjoyed remembering all of their birthdays and special events. She loved time spent with Orville, traveling and spending time at Lake Lovewell, Kan. and during the winter months spent with the Florida families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Kim Davidson and stepgrandchild, Branigan.

She is survived by her husband, Orville of York; sons: John Cartwright of Goodland, Fla., Jim (Susie) Cartwright of Grand Island, Jay (Jenny) Cartwright of Marco Island, Fla. and Jerry (Lisa) Cartwright of Goodland, Fla.; stepchildren: Rick (Kathy) Davidson of Grand Island, Renee (Rod) Krumm of Lincoln and Kip (Tiffany) Davidson of Salado, Texas; 22 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Private family inurnment to be held at a later date. Sharon has been cremated so there will be no viewing, however her family will greet friends Friday, May 12, 2023 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary in York. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in York or to the York Community Foundation.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.