Shannon Runge, age 52 of Waco, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at her home in Waco. She was born in York on February 11, 1970 to Arlin and Mickey Wiemer.

Shannon and Craig met in Kearney and were united in marriage on Oct 7, 1989. They lived near the Double Nickel Campground in Waco where they managed it for 25 years together and raised their three children. After selling the campground in Spring of 2014, Shannon began working at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, as a corporal and then as the mailroom specialist, until she retired in 2021. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church.

Shannon was very devoted to her family. She was known for her Sunday suppers where she enjoyed feeding her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her six grandchildren more than anything in the world, they brought her so much joy. When she wasn't with her grandchildren, she was at the family cabin at Sherman Lake.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Craig Runge of Waco; son, Michael (Nichole) Runge and grandsons Cooper and Carter and granddaughter Camryn Runge of York; daughter, Michelle (Aarik) Naber and granddaughter Rubie Naber of York and daughter, Mikaela (Jacob) Schuster and grandson Elliott and granddaughter Haven Schuster of Grand Island.

Also surviving her memory are her brother, Steve (Leanne) of York; sister, Stephanie (Scott) of Leigh; mother-in-law, Donna Runge of Kearney; brother-in-law, Brett (Andrea) Runge of Axtell; brother-in-law, Darby (Traci) Runge of Kearney and many nieces and nephews.

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Shawn Wiemer; infant brother, Randall Wiemer and father-in-law, Gary Runge.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Ben Francisco officiating. Private inurnment at a later date. The family will greet friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m., Friday evening at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School or family’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.