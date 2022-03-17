Shake, rattle and roll -- St. Joe's Sock Hop focused on 1950s dance moves

YORK – As the culmination of their physical education dance unit, which focused on the dances of the 1950s, St. Joseph Catholic School students participated in their first ever all-school Sock Hop.

The kids in Kindergarten through fourth grade learned to do the Twist, Hand Jive, Shout and Bunny Hop.

Grades 5-8 learned those dances too, as well as The Stroll and how to Jitterbug.

Students and teachers were encouraged to dress in 1950s style for the fun event, which even added to the excitement.

The Sock Hop was held in the gym, which had been decorated with streamers and balloons.

In addition to dancing, the students competed in the Hula Hoop contest and awards were given for the “best dressed” boy and girl.

“I feel all students should learn to dance,” said Diane McCray, who is the St. Joseph physical education teacher. “Dancing is a life-long activity. It is something that all ages can do, it is very social and of course, it is fun. It’s a great way to meet people and interact with others.”

This won’t be the last dance classes taught at St. Joseph’s. McCray said she plans to continue this each year.

“Next year, I’d like to focus on country dances,” she said. “I’d like to teach the students some popular line dances, the Cotton-Eyed Joe and how to dance the Texas Two Step. So next year, instead of a Sock Hop, we will have a Hoedown.”