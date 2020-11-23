Shadow Brook plat approved

YORK – This past week, the York City Council gave unanimous approval to the final plat for the Shadow Brook Subdivision.

As explained by York City Administrator Joe Frei, this new subdivision is located north of the elementary school.

“The planning commission approved this final plat, unanimously,” Frei said to the council. “This project has been in the making for a long time.”

He explained that the new housing area runs from Washington Avenue to East 17th Street and 18th Street to Maine Avenue.

“This area will probably have enough housing space where homes can be built over the next 20 years,” Frei said.

Also during this week’s council meeting, Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, brought to the mayor and council a proclamation regarding Small Business Saturday.

“This is a national shopping day that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Mogul explained. “This shopping day encourages consumers to Shop Small and support their local communities. Along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday kick-starts the holiday shopping season.”