Sex offender pleads not guilty to failing to register

YORK – A 60-year-old lifetime registered sex offender in York is accused of failing to report/update his information with the York County Sheriff’s Department. On Monday morning, Lloyd McKay Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charge during arraignment proceedings in York County District Court.
According to York County Attorney John Lyons, his office and the York County Sheriff’s Department, along with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, have stepped up efforts to make sure all the sex offenders in the county are up-to-date on their information and not in violation with the terms of the state’s sex offender registry act.
In that effort, a deputy found that McKay was overdue coming in to the sheriff’s department, to check in.
“In the state of Nebraska, a convicted lifetime sex offender must check in every three months from their birthday and McKay was late in doing so. He also failed to register his new vehicle,” the deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court.
The sheriff deputy went to McKay’s home where he says McKay admitted to not updating his information.
Court documents indicate Lloyd was convicted for “forcefully raping his female next-door neighbor two times in Lake County, California.” The rest of the information cannot be published due to its graphic nature.
McKay is charged with violation of the state’s sex offender registry requirements, which is a Class 3A felony and carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
McKay’s criminal history shows he was sent to prison for the 1982 rape in California, for eight years. And he was sent to prison for 3-5 years, in York County, in 2001, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Judge James Stecker set the jury trial for late July.
McKay remains in custody at the York County Jail.