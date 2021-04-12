Sex offender pleads not guilty to failing to register

YORK – A 60-year-old lifetime registered sex offender in York is accused of failing to report/update his information with the York County Sheriff’s Department. On Monday morning, Lloyd McKay Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charge during arraignment proceedings in York County District Court.

According to York County Attorney John Lyons, his office and the York County Sheriff’s Department, along with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, have stepped up efforts to make sure all the sex offenders in the county are up-to-date on their information and not in violation with the terms of the state’s sex offender registry act.

In that effort, a deputy found that McKay was overdue coming in to the sheriff’s department, to check in.

“In the state of Nebraska, a convicted lifetime sex offender must check in every three months from their birthday and McKay was late in doing so. He also failed to register his new vehicle,” the deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court.

The sheriff deputy went to McKay’s home where he says McKay admitted to not updating his information.