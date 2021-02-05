Sex offender accused of violating registry requirements

York – A registered sex offender, living in York, has been accused of not properly providing all the required information to local law authorities as mandated by the state’s sex offender registry.
Justin Adams, 41, of York, has been charged with sex offender registry act violation with a prior felony violation.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he said he saw a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop.
It was determined that the driver was Adams. A record check revealed that he is a registered sex offender with a registration period ending in 2032. The deputy said his sex offender status stemmed from a conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child out of Pawnee County, Kan., where this crime is a felony level offense in that state.
The deputy said in reviewing Adams’ sex offender registry information, he noticed that Adams did not have the vehicle he was driving listed on his registry information. Adams told the deputy he didn’t realize that information had to be provided.
The deputy said Adams’ phone number was also different than what was included in his registration information.
When he was taken to jail, Adams told corrections staff that he had 19 tattoos – but his physical description on the registry only listed seven tattoos.
The deputy went to the address listed on Adams’ driver’s license and in the registry – but found that camping lot to be vacant. The deputy was advised that Adams’ residence was in a different lot.
When he went to the lot where Adams lived, he saw a vehicle which belonged to Adams, but it was not listed on Adams’ sex offender registry information either.
“A review of Justin’s criminal history shows a prior conviction for sex offender registry violation in York County, with a conviction date of Aug. 18, 2008. There is also a sex offender registry violation listed in Clay County, however the disposition was listed as ‘amended.’”
Adams has been formally charged with a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.
A preliminary hearing was waived in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.