Sex offender accused of violating registry requirements

York – A registered sex offender, living in York, has been accused of not properly providing all the required information to local law authorities as mandated by the state’s sex offender registry.

Justin Adams, 41, of York, has been charged with sex offender registry act violation with a prior felony violation.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he said he saw a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop.

It was determined that the driver was Adams. A record check revealed that he is a registered sex offender with a registration period ending in 2032. The deputy said his sex offender status stemmed from a conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child out of Pawnee County, Kan., where this crime is a felony level offense in that state.

The deputy said in reviewing Adams’ sex offender registry information, he noticed that Adams did not have the vehicle he was driving listed on his registry information. Adams told the deputy he didn’t realize that information had to be provided.

The deputy said Adams’ phone number was also different than what was included in his registration information.