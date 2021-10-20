Seward resident announces candidacy for District 24 seat

DISTRICT 24 – Jana Hughes, a Seward School Board member and a community leader in Seward, has announced she will run for the District 24 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.
Current District 24 State Senator Mark Kolterman’s tenure will end next year, due to term limits. Senator Kolterman is from Seward.
Prior to Kolterman’s representation in the Unicameral, District 24 was represented by Greg Adams of York (who also served two full terms and was the Speaker of the Legislature).
District 24 is made up of York, Seward and Polk Counties. Recent redistricting adds on a sliver of western Butler County.
"The future of Nebraska depends upon the decisions being made at the state level and I’m excited about the possibility of representing our district in that process,” said Hughes, a lifelong Seward County resident.
Hughes, who has represented Seward on the board of education since 2018, said she is ready to find solutions to the challenges of her district and state on day-one. Among those challenges are “lowering property taxes, strengthening small businesses, supporting schools and being a strong voice for agriculture.”
Hughes grew up on a family farm, where she learned the value of hard work and self-reliance. Today, she is involved with a local manufacturing company that is one of the largest employers in her hometown of Seward.
She adds, “As a mother raising three children, I keenly understand the fears and challenges so many parents face in keeping them safe and ensuring a bright future and vibrant opportunities for young Nebraskans. My top priority will always be making the lives of families, small business owners and farmers better. On the school board, I’ve worked toward forging a brighter future for the next generation of Nebraska. If you support me for legislature, I will continue that fight as our voice in Lincoln.”
Through her various life experiences, Hughes says she has “learned first-hand the importance of lowering taxes so rural families can make ends meet, supporting manufacturing and other employers who create high-paying jobs in Nebraska’s communities and building strong schools that nurture and develop the next generation of leaders.”
Hughes and her husband, John, live in Seward with their three children, Lena, Anna and Hank. The family business, Hughes Brothers Manufacturing, has been in operation since 1921.