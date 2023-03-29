SEWARD COUNTY -- United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Matthew French, 36, of Garland, was sentenced this past week in federal court by Senior United States Senior District Judge John M. Gerrard for two counts of producing child pornography.

French was sentenced to 225 months in prison and will also serve 12 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. After serving his prison sentence, French will be required to register as a sex offender.

This case began when a school intercepted an email intended for one of its minor students that contained sexually explicit language and requested sexual-related information and photos from the minor. An investigation was opened to determine the identity of the sender of the email. Through investigation, French was identified as the sender.

Through the subsequent investigation it was determined that French would meet minors through his small business, introduction from other minors, or through Snapchat. He would initiate a conversation with the minors and eventually would explain an opportunity to them to make money through “odd easy work.” He would then provide the minor the email address for a fictional individual. French explained to his victims that this fictional person wrote sex stories online and that they wanted the minor’s information to write these stories.

Using the fictional email address, French would pose as the third person and send the minor victims a survey with detailed questions about their sexual activities, proclivities, and anatomy. The email indicated the third person would pay the minor for a response to the survey. The email further contained options to make more money by taking certain sexually related photographs.

A search warrant was received for the email address, related-Google drive, and Google photos accounts and for French’s residence and devices. In reviewing this evidence, investigators discovered copious sexually explicit files. Investigators were able to positively identify four minor victims who provided sexually explicit images or videos to French at his request and who were paid by French.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.