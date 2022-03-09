Several McCool area folks say they want more information about solar field project

YORK – An open house was held in McCool Junction recently, so area residents could visit with representatives of EDF Renewables, the company that is planning to construct a very large solar field west and south of this York County village.

Hundreds attended the open house, where EDF representatives stood at stations and spoke with residents one to one.

However, several people who attended that open house said they “walked away with more questions than answers” and they encouraged the York County Commissioners to push for even more information before they grant any variances or special exceptions or enter into any agreements regarding this project.

During this week’s York County board meeting, the public forum portion opened with McCool area resident/property owner Ken Real saying he was “frustrated by the lack of information and the fact we heard different answers to the same questions and know very little specifics.”

“They haven’t even told us how many panels this will entail,” Jim Jackson said to the county board. “”The people with acreages out there were told nothing before this. If they would just put all their cards on the table, there wouldn’t be so many suspicions.”

Susan Dunavan also addressed the commissioners, saying “our property is not involved but I am opposed to a project that disrupts communities. I don’t think they are considering the community but rather their own end profits and this project is spurred by greed. I’d like to see an open forum so everyone can ask questions and everyone hears the same answer at the same time, instead of so many different answers being put out there. And I feel that putting this project on prime farm ground doesn’t make any sense. I’m not against solar, I’m against industrial solar. We need to have more information before you, the commissioners, make any decisions regarding this project.”

The proposed project would be a 310 MWac solar field with the ability to generate enough power for 100,000 homes. The project is designed to need approximately 5,000 acres of land and the area of interest is a very large span of land west of McCool Junction stretching nearly to Lushton and then south to the county line.

Company representatives said in an earlier presentation the project development timeline includes for land easements to be acquired in the years of 2021-22 (in other words, this is an ongoing process); for environmental analysis to take place in 2022 and 2023; and for the construction and interconnect with the McCool substation to happen in the time period of 2024-2026.

Company representatives said “the $300 million project will provide significant income to local government taxing entities (mostly school districts and the county) over the life of the project – totaling about $43 million. And they said approximately $84 million would be paid to the participating landowners by the 35th year of the project.”

Some people – at the open house and during an earlier county board meeting – expressed their concerns about the removal of farming from that many prime acres. Some have also asked questions about whether the solar fields will create noise, glare or movement issues for the people who live in the vicinity of the proposed solar field.

So far, no agreements, variances or exceptions pertaining to this project have been brought before the county commissioners – just public comment and they earlier asked the company to be on an agenda to explain their intentions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.