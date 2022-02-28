Several hundred attend informational open house on proposed solar field

YORK – Over the course of a few hours, several hundred people attended an informational open house regarding the proposed K-Solar project.

The open house was held at Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction – the proposed large solar project is being planned for west and south of McCool Junction.

Many McCool area residents and landowners were in attendance, as were county commissioners and other officials, patrons and board members for the McCool School District and other interested York County residents.

During the open house, representatives of EDF Renewables were on hand, at a number of different stations, to explain the project and answer questions.

This was an opportunity for representatives to speak one-on-one regarding many different details of the project.

The proposed project would be a 310 MWac solar field with the ability to generate enough power for 100,000 homes. The project is designed to need approximately 5,000 acres of land and the area of interest is a very large span of land west of McCool Junction stretching nearly to Lushton and then south to the county line.

Company representatives said in an earlier presentation the project development timeline includes for land easements to be acquired in the years of 2021-22 (in other words, this is an ongoing process); for environmental analysis to take place in 2022 and 2023; and for the construction and interconnect with the McCool substation to happen in the time period of 2024-2026.

Company representatives said “the $300 million project will provide significant income to local government taxing entities (mostly school districts and the county) over the life of the project – totaling about $43 million. And they said approximately $84 million would be paid to the participating landowners by the 35th year of the project.”

Some people – at this open house and during an earlier county board meeting – expressed their concerns about the removal of farming from that many prime acres. Some have also asked questions about whether the solar fields will create noise, glare or movement issues for the people who live in the vicinity of the proposed solar field.

And others have asked, “Why York County?” for this particular project. The company pursuing the project is located in Houston, Texas. One specific information board addressed this very question.

“Why York?” the company’s information said. “This location was selected for a few reasons: High demand for renewable energy from regional utilities, corporations and customers; interested landowners looking to diversify income and project real estate assets; great resource located near utility infrastructure; cost of solar energy continues to decrease making it highly competitive with traditional fossil fuels; near other projects owned and operated by EDF Renewables; power market opportunities; and favorable site and environmental characteristics.”

The company said last month it had acquired 65% of the land easements needed for the project – an updated percentage hasn’t been disclosed as of late.

