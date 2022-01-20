Several file to run for local offices, including for city council, commissioners, sheriff and more

So far, no one has filed candidacies for the seats of county assessor, county attorney, county clerk, public defender and surveyor.

On the Henderson City Council, the seats currently held by Matthew Friesen, Stan Friesen and Brian Hiebner are up for election this year. There have been no filings as of yet.

On the Heartland School Board, the seats currently held by Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing are up for election this year. There have been no filings as of yet.

On the McCool Junction School Board, the seats currently held by Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude are up for election this year. There have been no filings of yet.

On the York School Board, the seats currently held by Barb Skaden, Alison North and Pepper Papineau are up for election this year. There have been no flings of yet.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file their intentions and non-incumbents have until March 1.

Candidate filings for these local races can be accomplished at the county clerk/election offices on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.

To file for higher office candidacies – state and federal levels – that must be done with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

