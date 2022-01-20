Several file to run for local offices, including for city council, commissioners, sheriff and more

YORK – Since filing began for candidates seeking positions that will be considered in the Primary Election, several have filed their intentions to run for local offices on city council, county board, for sheriff and other county positions.
The seat of District 1 County Commissioner, currently filled by Daniel Grotz, will be up for election this year. Grotz has filed to run.
The seat of District 4 County Commissioner, currently filled by Randy Obermier, will be up for election this year. Obermier has filed to run again.
The seat of District 3 County Commissioner, currently filled by Bill Bamesberger, will be up for election this year. No one has filed to run so far.
Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube’s position will be up for election and she has filed to run again.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection.
York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo has filed to seek reelection.
There are four seats on the York City Council up for election this year – the seats currently filled by Jeff Pieper, Sheila Hubbard, Scott Van Esch and Christi Lones. So far, one candidate has filed to run – that is Steve Postier.
So far, no one has filed candidacies for the seats of county assessor, county attorney, county clerk, public defender and surveyor.
On the Henderson City Council, the seats currently held by Matthew Friesen, Stan Friesen and Brian Hiebner are up for election this year. There have been no filings as of yet.
On the Heartland School Board, the seats currently held by Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing are up for election this year. There have been no filings as of yet.
On the McCool Junction School Board, the seats currently held by Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude are up for election this year. There have been no filings of yet.
On the York School Board, the seats currently held by Barb Skaden, Alison North and Pepper Papineau are up for election this year. There have been no flings of yet.
Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file their intentions and non-incumbents have until March 1.
Candidate filings for these local races can be accomplished at the county clerk/election offices on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.
To file for higher office candidacies – state and federal levels – that must be done with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.