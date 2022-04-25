Seven more businesses to participate in downtown revitalization program

YORK – Seven more businesses will be participating in the city’s very successful downtown revitalization program, as the third phase is currently underway.

This past week, York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul told the city council “we had seven projects ready to go to the committee for review. All were reviewed in detail and then sent on to the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) for review. And now these are the seven before you to be considered for approval.”

The council approved the following projects in this particular phase:

• BLT Rentals at 114, 116 and 118 West Sixth Street, for roof repair, gutters and downspouts in the amount of $8,977.50 (total project cost is $11,970);

• BLT Rentals at 609 ½ North Lincoln Avenue for façade improvements in the amount of $22,275 (total project cost is $29,700);

• Cyclone Properties at 115 E. Sixth Street, for new windows/door, electrical update and restoration of the front of the building in the amount of $48,585 (total project cost is $64,780);

• Mogul’s Transmission at 924 North Grant Avenue, for signs, awnings and electrical, in the amount of $50,000 (total project cost $69,273.36);

• Penner’s Tire and Auto at 903 N. Lincoln Avenue, to repair and restore the interior and exterior of the building, in the amount of $44,799 (total project cost, $59,733);

• Eucharisteo LLC at 223 E. Eighth Street for ADA compliant ramps, soffit/fascia replacement, window replacement and installation of business sign, in the amount of $20,563.76 (total project cost, $27,418.34);

• Yorkshire Playhouse at 515 N. Lincoln Ave., for the second phase of replacing signage, masonry, carpentry to repair and paint front of the building, in the amount of $50,000 (total project cost, $76,171).

“We also have two more projects in the pipeline,” Mogul said. “This leaves $54,000 to still be used. This phase is moving very quickly and it’s very exciting. And this is our last funding phase.”

Last November, it was announced the city had been awarded $435,000 for the third phase, through this highly competitive grant program through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. This program was created to help communities seeking to provide funds in assisting their downtown businesses and property owners rehabilitate their facades and structures, improving historic ambience and value.

The city’s first tour rounds were highly successful with many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations. During the first two phases, $1.4 million in improvements were done in York’s downtown area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.