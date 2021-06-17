Serving others with love through Soul Quest

YORK -- After a year away from the York College campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Soul Quest greeted over 400 campers with open arms for their annual service day.
Soul Quest was created 40 years ago by Mike Meyers. Myers unfortunately passed away from COVID last year, but the camp is still continuing his legacy through service.
Tim Lewis is the Assistant Professor of Business at York College. He has been a director with Soul Quest for the past 18 years. This year, Lewis worked with over 18 organizations for the volunteer groups to serve.
“This is a unique blending of kids from 12-15 states,” Lewis said. “They get to share the experience of a large camp in a small town. We may have more people here than we have on our campus during the school year.”
Lewis said this camp is a way he can give back in ministry. When he was younger, he said he mostly did summer sports, and he was unable to attend a camp like Soul Quest.
“A lot of things I do now as an adult are probably because I really wanted to go to a camp like this,” Lewis said.
Soul Quest influences campers like Kaleigh Doerfler, who is a rising senior at South Moore High School in Oklahoma. Her service group volunteered at the York County Fairgrounds.
“This is my third year here,” Doerfler said. “Something about it touched my heart the first year I first was here. It just feels different when I am here. Everything goes out the window.”
Doerfler came here with Oak Crest youth group. She said it rare to see kids between the ages of 14-18 who actively want to volunteer.
“You will never see someone who doesn’t want to help,” Doerfler said. “That’s not the vibe here. Everyone does what they say they will do. I plan on coming back next year for my last year.”
With a year left before college, Doefler said she is currently looking at colleges. She plans on majoring in a psychology.
“I feel like Nebraska is similar to Oklahoma. It reminds me of home in a way. Even if I don’t end up in York, this camp is helping me see what I want in a school.”
Doerfler said service is important in all aspects of her life. She is a part of the National Honor Society in school. All of the hours earned through her service day in York will count for her requirements.
She believes that volunteering should be necessary. Even though it was hard work, Doerfler said seeing the people at the fairgrounds smile because of what her group did was worth it. She encourages students who are interested to sign up.
“Go in having the best mindset. Whatever you give to Soul Quest is what you are going to get back. If you take advantage of what is happening, and you will leave with a new perspective.”
The service day also benefited local organizations around York like Adopt-A-Pet. They have been participating in Soul Quest for over eight years.
York native, Kim Hart, is the dog manager. She has been with Adopt-A-Pet for 14 years. Susan Rodabaugh is the shelter manager who also helped organize the service groups.
“Having all this help is wonderful. We are so busy trying to keep up with the animals and office duties that we don’t have time to do the things the volunteers are doing today,” Hart said.
Hart said she tries to walk around and get pictures of the kids who participate in service day. Before they leave, she will let them walk around the cat and dog rooms so they get to see the actual animal shelter.
“The amount of work these kids have done today would take us hours and require several volunteers. It would take us at least two weeks to complete,” Rodabaugh and Hart said.
Lewis said the students were so excited to be back at camp after not being able to be together last year. Parents who volunteered said there was a lot more hugging than usual.
“These are unique kids,” Lewis said. “Their attitudes about serving others are just phenomenal. They surprised me. We always hear about how people don’t want to work anymore, but they didn’t seem to mind being out in the heat. It was special to me.”