Serving others with love through Soul Quest

Doerfler came here with Oak Crest youth group. She said it rare to see kids between the ages of 14-18 who actively want to volunteer.

“You will never see someone who doesn’t want to help,” Doerfler said. “That’s not the vibe here. Everyone does what they say they will do. I plan on coming back next year for my last year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a year left before college, Doefler said she is currently looking at colleges. She plans on majoring in a psychology.

“I feel like Nebraska is similar to Oklahoma. It reminds me of home in a way. Even if I don’t end up in York, this camp is helping me see what I want in a school.”

Doerfler said service is important in all aspects of her life. She is a part of the National Honor Society in school. All of the hours earned through her service day in York will count for her requirements.

She believes that volunteering should be necessary. Even though it was hard work, Doerfler said seeing the people at the fairgrounds smile because of what her group did was worth it. She encourages students who are interested to sign up.