Sertoma Club honors students

YORK -- The York Sertoma Club honored members of the York High School Class of 2022 during a luncheon. The club does this annually.
The top 10% of the senior class were recognized for their achievements in the classroom. Students were also honored for their contributions to the fine arts and athletic programs.
York Sertoma Club President Chad Hammer introduced the guest speaker, York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford. She shared her thoughts with the students on key lessons to remember as a person moves forward in their education and into adulthood. She noted “pathway resilience involves recognizing that plans will change throughout your life.” She encouraged students to look for ways “to learn and enjoy the paths that you are on even as you seek different paths to follow.” Crawford’s second point was to invest “in personal relationships in your profession, family and community.” She encouraged everyone to understand the importance of relationship building throughout life with others. Crawford congratulated the Class of 2022 and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.
The York Sertoma Club would like to pass on thanks to Jason Heitz, principal of York High School; Tyler Herman, vice principal and athletic director; and Betsy Forbis, administrative assistant at York High School for their assistance in coordinating the 2022 York Sertoma Club Awards event.