Sertoma Club honors students

York Sertoma Club President Chad Hammer introduced the guest speaker, York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford. She shared her thoughts with the students on key lessons to remember as a person moves forward in their education and into adulthood. She noted “pathway resilience involves recognizing that plans will change throughout your life.” She encouraged students to look for ways “to learn and enjoy the paths that you are on even as you seek different paths to follow.” Crawford’s second point was to invest “in personal relationships in your profession, family and community.” She encouraged everyone to understand the importance of relationship building throughout life with others. Crawford congratulated the Class of 2022 and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.