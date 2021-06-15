Serious issues found during work at community center, fix will cost more than $500,000

“When the ductwork was exposed, it was obvious the uninsulated metal ducts have been sweating in the dead air space above the ceilings since day one,” the report continues. “When this building was built in 1963, central air conditioning was still relatively new and we think the lack of insulation was an oversight by the original architect that designed the building. The original design only air conditioned the west side of the building including the lower level, lobby and museum areas. The pool and sport court areas were not originally air conditioning as they were heating only with just exhaust fans for ventilation.

“Because the ceilings are constructed of masonry cement plaster infused to a steel mesh, the condensation from the ductwork was contained above the ceilings with little staining showing through to the underside,” the contractors said further. “If the ceilings would have been made from today’s standard gypsum wall board they would have indicated the water damage decades ago. The prolonged humid conditions above the ceilings have rusted the steel mesh and support wires holding up the plaster ceilings making for a possible safety concern. A support failure could drop heavy plaster from overhead.