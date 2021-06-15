Serious issues found during work at community center, fix will cost more than $500,000

YORK – The York City Council will have to consider a proposed change order for the renovation/repair project at the community center that will cost an additional half million dollars-plus because new, very serious issues have been found with the building as the work has been taking place.
The cost of the extra work, right now, is estimated at $575,000.
The contractors submitted their findings and a formal change order document was created for review, saying, “As renovation work progress continues at the community center, there have been discoveries for additional repairs to the building that were previously unknown. These unknown repairs were not covered in the original scope of work.”
They are proposing to expose, seal and insulate metal air conditioning duct work. This project would entail the demolition of the plaster ceilings above the museum, lobby, locker rooms and lower level; sealing and insulated the existing ductwork; adding sprinkler heads to the exposed ceiling areas; performing electrical modifications as necessary; performing necessary fire and security system modifications; and replacing plaster ceilings with drywall or acoustical tile in areas not included in the original scope.
“During the course of installing the new roof-mounted air conditioning units, it was discovered that the original metal ductwork system was never insulated and has numerous air leaks from poor installation practices,” says the report. “It was impossible to know this as the ductwork was enclosed above the plaster ceilings from below and the roof above. The plaster ceilings were covered in asbestos texture that required abatement before any holes would be made to access the ductwork.
“When the ductwork was exposed, it was obvious the uninsulated metal ducts have been sweating in the dead air space above the ceilings since day one,” the report continues. “When this building was built in 1963, central air conditioning was still relatively new and we think the lack of insulation was an oversight by the original architect that designed the building. The original design only air conditioned the west side of the building including the lower level, lobby and museum areas. The pool and sport court areas were not originally air conditioning as they were heating only with just exhaust fans for ventilation.
“Because the ceilings are constructed of masonry cement plaster infused to a steel mesh, the condensation from the ductwork was contained above the ceilings with little staining showing through to the underside,” the contractors said further. “If the ceilings would have been made from today’s standard gypsum wall board they would have indicated the water damage decades ago. The prolonged humid conditions above the ceilings have rusted the steel mesh and support wires holding up the plaster ceilings making for a possible safety concern. A support failure could drop heavy plaster from overhead.
“This one insulation problem creates multiple costs to remedy it,” the report says. “Approximately one third to one half of the plaster ceilings need to be removed to allow access for the insulation subcontractor to seal and wrap the existing ductwork with insulation. Because there are wood-framed walls above these ceiling spaces, it will also require the installation of additional fire sprinkler heads to protect this entire overhead space from fire. If we attempt to leave any of the plaster ceilings in place, there is concern the compromised metal wires holding it up could fall dropping pieces of plaster.
“As we have removed sections of the ceilings for inspection, we also realize there are numerous electrical issues that will need to be addressed. Much of the electrical raceway system is attached to the ceiling that will be demolitioned and will require modification or reconstruction entirely. Electrical code violations such as inaccessible junction boxes and improper conduit installation will be obvious to the electrical inspector when the ceilings are removed. We have estimated and included the cost of these repairs but until completely exposed, the actual cost cannot be confirmed.
“With all things considered, we believe the best solution is to remove the majority of the plaster ceiling material now and replace it with an acoustical ceiling tile (ACT) system. The ACT ceilings will be installed both on the upper and lower levels of the west museum wing.
“Bathroom and locker room ceilings will be demolitioned as required to insulate the ductwork. These ceilings will be replaced with water resistant drywall ceilings, covered with any epoxy paint for longevity in humid conditions.
“The gaps in the existing ductwork will be sealed with a commercial pliable sealant and then wrapped in fiberglass insulation. This will significantly increase the HVAC system efficiency and overall function.
“The power and lighting electrical deficiencies will be addressed and brought up to code. Low voltage systems attached to the ceilings including the fire alarm and CCTV will also be affected by ceiling demolition. Allowances for reinstalling these systems are included in the estimate.”
They are also proposing to “replace badly corroded steel roof joists, decking and making masonry repairs.” This project would entail: “removing roof and decking to expose the corroded structural steel; replacing corroded joists and beams with new; welding new steel roof decking onto new steel beams; replacing roof insulation and installing new rubber membrane over damaged area; replacing plaster cement soffit under the affected area; and repairing exterior brick mortar.”
In their report, contractors explained, “the confined ceiling space mentioned above was not only subject to attack from ductwork condensation but also chemical vapors from the indoor pool. Due to a lack of proper ventilation, these vapors migrated from the pool area to the enclosed ceiling space directly to the west of the pool. These corrosive vapors attacked and destroyed the metal bar joists and roof decking in an area approximately 40 feet by 50 feet in size.
“A structural engineer was hired to inspect the integrity of this roof area and advise a solution,” the contractors say. “The recommendation was to remove and replace the damaged structural steel bar joists with new I-beams and metal decking. The new steel beams will be installed overhead with a crane and require the roof to be removed to lower the new beams in place. After the new structural steel members are installed, metal roof decking will be welded onto them completing the structural repairs. Finally, new roof insulation and rubber roofing membrane will be laid on top, completing the repairs.
“The new HVAC system being installed is designed to control the humidity and ventilation inside the pool area and to prevent chemical vapors from migrating outside the pool area. In addition, and as part of this solution, a vapor barrier wall will be constructed on the west side of the pool area to prevent any future vapor migration.
“There are areas on the north exterior wall of the pool that have been damaged by the excessive interior humidity inside the building,” the report says. “The moisture has migrated through the wall and has destroyed the mortar between the bricks. This repair is relatively simple and includes removing the loose mortar between the bricks and replacing with new.”
Also on this week’s agenda for the city council:
• They will consider the approval of the transfer of license for York Mobile Plaza to an applicant for Cottonwood Meadows.
• An agreement will be presented with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the installation of a traffic control device at the intersection of Highway 81 and David Drive in which the city would pay 50% of the preliminary engineering and construction in the amount of $128,694.
• The purchase of budgeted radio equipment for the police department will be considered.
• Three people will be appointed to the city’s Administrative Committee (per the interlocal agreement between the city and the school district regarding LB 357 funds). It is being proposed that Councilmembers Matt Wagner, Christi Lones and Tony North be appointed to that committee.
• The council will also be asked to consider an ordinance that would create a museum committee.
• The agenda also says the council will be asked to approve the resignation of a council member. The agenda, at this point, does not say which council member is asking to resign.
The council meeting is always open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.