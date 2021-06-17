Sentencing held in drug case

YORK – Avery Kurtz, 37, (whose address has been listed as Minneapolis, Minn., as well as Nederland, Colo.), has been sentenced to probation in a case where she was caught hauling a considerable amount of concentrated THC products in York County.

Her sentencing was held this week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

She originally pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of more than one ounce and less than one pound of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement, Kurtz later pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In return, as part of a plea agreement, the other counts were dismissed.

According to court documents, the case began in morning hours when a York police officer said he saw a vehicle turn north onto Lincoln Avenue, turning straight into the outside lane instead of the inside lane and then signaling over. The officer says in court documents that he initiated a traffic stop and could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.”