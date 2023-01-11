 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentencing for York man delayed in meth case

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Earlier, David Burling, 53, of York, changed his plea in a case that involving the possession of methamphetamine, on his person, in a holster.

He was scheduled to be sentenced this week in York County District Court; however, sentencing was postponed in order for Burling to be incarcerated until his post-sentencing investigation/report is completed.

This case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a pickup turn onto Road S from Road 13 and the deputy knew Burling, the driver, had a suspended license and an active warrant out of Lancaster County for possession of a controlled substance. The deputy also says in court documents he saw Burling driving on the shoulder of the road several times.

A traffic stop was initiated, according to court documents and Burling was arrested.

During a search of his person, the deputy found a holster in which were three broken glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue and a plastic tube containing methamphetamine residue as well.

Due to the plea agreement, Burling is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

During this week’s court hearing, Burling was ordered to report to the sheriff’s department by the end of the business day, on the court day, in order to be placed into custody.

Sentencing has been rescheduled for Feb. 28.

