Sentence handed down in case involving 90 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Bill Dee Glover, 35, who is listed as being a resident of both Stockbridge, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., has been sentenced in a case in which he was found to be in possession of more than 90 pounds of high grade marijuana.

His sentence was pronounced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

He was initially charged with possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. He was facing a possible maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement – to just one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Glover was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $6,750 in restitution.