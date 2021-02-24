Sentence handed down in case involving 90 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Bill Dee Glover, 35, who is listed as being a resident of both Stockbridge, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla., has been sentenced in a case in which he was found to be in possession of more than 90 pounds of high grade marijuana.
His sentence was pronounced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
He was initially charged with possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. He was facing a possible maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.
The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement – to just one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
Glover was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $6,750 in restitution.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle exit the interstate and then fail to signal at a stop sign. The deputy stopped the vehicle on Road H and as he walked toward the front of the stopped car he said he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. And he saw very large black trash bags in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.
When troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrived, a probable cause search of the vehicle “which yielded 90 pounds of high grade marijuana in 90 one-pound bags. The driver denied there being any marijuana in the vehicle. The passenger, Glover, stated he had a medical condition that restricted his ability to smell, therefore he did not know the marijuana was in the vehicle. However, Glover did state that he saw the large bags in the back of the vehicle and asked the driver what was in them, with the driver telling him not to worry about it.”
During court proceedings, the defense stressed that Glover indeed has a medical issue with not being able to smell. They also contended he was merely getting a ride with the other person and did not know the marijuana was in the vehicle.