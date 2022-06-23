Seniors take steps toward healthy living

YORK -- As a majority of adults age, the risk of falling increases due to poor balance and strength. Four Corners Health Department coordinated a “Stepping On” program at the York Senior Center that addresses fall prevention. The seven-week program is designed for people over 60 years old, who want to improve their balance and mobility through low-impact exercises.

Barb Koester, a nurse from Four Corners Health Department, and Sandy Shaw from Seward County Aging Services provided seniors with multiple fall prevention exercises like heel to toe raises, tandem standing and low impact side shuffles.

“I think it’s a very good course for the older adults,” said Koester. “The class is evidence based. It is proven that people who take these classes are less likely to fall because of training.”

Along with learning how to strengthen their balance, seniors have learned about topics such as eye care, medication, proper clothing for exercising and pedestrian safety.

Senior Aggie Schonka said, “I used to have a hard time putting one foot in front of the other, but these classes really benefitted me. The speakers who come in are very interesting. It’s well worth my time.”

This week, there were two speakers, Dr. Richard Kant for Eye Care Associates and Alex Hildebrand from the York County Police Department.

Dr. Kant spoke to seniors about the number of things which affect one’s vision like cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma. In all three cases, especially macular degeneration, “can become cumbersome,” as Kant mentioned, when changing from high to low light situations.

The conditions can become severe and can cause subjects to become blurry and distorted. The seniors were reminded to always have lights on in the house when moving around and be sure to schedule an appointment with local eye care every couple of years. If one were to have cataracts, macular degeneration or glaucoma, they are to see their doctor once a year, or twice a year.

Kant said it is normal for people by the age of 75 to have had a discussion about eye surgery with an optometrist.

Hildebrand, an investigator from the sheriff’s department, talked to the seniors about being alert of scams as well as pedestrian safety.

Koester said they are offering the classes in other parts of the district. If anyone is interested or has questions about Stepping On and future classes, they can call Four Corners health at (402) 362-2621.