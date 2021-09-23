Senior resident makes lasting impression at the Hearthstone

Anderson went on to receive a degree in animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Afterward, he received his master’s degree in animal science and his Ph.D. at South Dakota State University.

For a couple of years, Anderson stayed in South Dakota to do cattle performance testing for cattle producers. He also processed farm and cattle records for the state.

“I was always good at picking up on math, statistics, and science. Being in charge of cattle records was something I was passionate about and it came easy,” he said.

In the year of 1961, Anderson’s two older brothers were called to serve in the Cuban Missile Crisis. “I remember having to come home and take care of the family farm being the middle child. It was a scary moment for me and my family, but I had to remain calm and step in and do what was needed on the farm.”

Anderson took over the family farm operation and farmed for over 40 years.

As Anderson reflected on sweet memories on the farm, he said the many years of hard work paid off.

Anderson said, “My biggest life advice is to work hard and if you’re going to do something right, do it right the first time.”