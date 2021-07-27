 Skip to main content
Senior meals
York Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 28: Sloppy joe sandwich, French fries, summer vegetables, fresh fruit

• Thursday, July 29: Nachos with olives, black beans, salsa, lettuce, fruit

• Friday, July 30: Barbecued pork rib, onions, baked beans, Brussel sprouts, fresh fruit, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 2: Pizzaburger, baked beans, country vegetables, cinnamon applesauce

• Tuesday, Aug. 3: Beef barley soup, turkey and cheese wrap, lettuce salad, fruit fluff salad, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Thursday, Aug. 5: Potato soup, pimento cheese sandwich, lettuce salad, pea salad, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, July 28: Sloppy joe sandwich, French fries, summer vegetables, fresh fruit

• Friday, July 30: Barbecued pork rib, onions, baked beans, Brussel sprouts, fresh fruit, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 2: Pizzaburger, baked beans, country vegetables, cinnamon applesauce

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

McCool Junction

• Wednesday, July 28: Sloppy joe sandwich, French fries, summer vegetables, fresh fruit

• Friday, July 30: Barbecued pork rib, onions, baked beans, Brussel sprouts, fresh fruit, wheat bread

• Monday, Aug. 2: Pizzaburger, baked beans, country vegetables, cinnamon applesauce

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, July 28: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup

• Thursday, July 29: Bratwurst and roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts

• Friday, July 30: Cheesy chicken, country vegetables

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, July 28: Tater tot casserole, garden vegetables, deviled eggs, pineapple, roll, dessert

• Friday, July 30: Spaghetti with meat sauce, side salad, rolls, bananas, dessert

