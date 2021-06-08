 Skip to main content
Senior Meals
Senior Meals

York Senior Center

• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll

• Thursday, June 10: Tuna salad sandwich, potato soup, pea salad, lettuce salad, fresh fruit

• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread

• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit

• Tuesday, June 15: Ham and cheese sandwich, hamburger vegetable soup, potato salad, tomato slices, fresh fruit

• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread

• Thursday, June 17: Nachos, salsa, black beans, cheese, lettuce, strawberries

• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread

• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit

• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread

• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread

McCool Junction

• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread

• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit

• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread

• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, June 9: Roasted pork loin, mushroom rice, zucchini and squash

• Thursday, June 10: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans

• Friday, June 11: Baked tilapia, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts

• Monday, June 14: Fried chicken, baked beans, zucchini

• Tuesday, June 15: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn

• Wednesday, June 16: Lasagna, garlic bread, Italian vegetables

• Thursday, June 17: Tater tot casserole, green beans

• Friday, June 18: Sweet and sour chicken, eggrolls, fried rice

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, June 9: Hamburger, macaroni salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, dessert

• Friday, June 11: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, rolls, dessert

• Wednesday, June 16: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, mixed vegetables, pears, dessert

• Friday, June 18: Open-faced beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pineapple, dessert

Fairmont Senior Center

• Wednesday, June 9: Roast beef sandwich

• Thursday, June 10: Chicken strips

• Friday, June 11: Salmon fillet

• Monday, June 14: Shepherd’s pie

• Tuesday, June 15: Cheeseburger with all the fixings

• Wednesday, June 16: Chicken fried steak

• Thursday, June 17: French toast with bacon

• Friday, June 18: Baked chicken

