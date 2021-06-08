Senior Meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Thursday, June 10: Tuna salad sandwich, potato soup, pea salad, lettuce salad, fresh fruit
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit
• Tuesday, June 15: Ham and cheese sandwich, hamburger vegetable soup, potato salad, tomato slices, fresh fruit
• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Thursday, June 17: Nachos, salsa, black beans, cheese, lettuce, strawberries
• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit
• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread
McCool Junction
• Wednesday, June 9: Fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, green pears, dinner roll
• Friday, June 11: Hamburger and Spanish rice casserole, squash blend, vegetables, banana, multi-grain bread
• Monday, June 14: Chicken and potato casserole, broccoli, watermelon, biscuit
• Wednesday, June 16: Meatloaf, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, multi-grain bread
• Friday, June 18: Barbecued pork rib sandwich, onions, baked beans, cauliflower, cantaloupe, wheat bread
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, June 9: Roasted pork loin, mushroom rice, zucchini and squash
• Thursday, June 10: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, green beans
• Friday, June 11: Baked tilapia, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts
• Monday, June 14: Fried chicken, baked beans, zucchini
• Tuesday, June 15: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn
• Wednesday, June 16: Lasagna, garlic bread, Italian vegetables
• Thursday, June 17: Tater tot casserole, green beans
• Friday, June 18: Sweet and sour chicken, eggrolls, fried rice
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 9: Hamburger, macaroni salad, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, dessert
• Friday, June 11: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, rolls, dessert
• Wednesday, June 16: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato soup, mixed vegetables, pears, dessert
• Friday, June 18: Open-faced beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pineapple, dessert
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, June 9: Roast beef sandwich
• Thursday, June 10: Chicken strips
• Friday, June 11: Salmon fillet
• Monday, June 14: Shepherd’s pie