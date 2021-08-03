 Skip to main content
Senior Meals
Senior Meals

York Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Thursday, Aug. 5: Potato soup, pimento cheese sandwich, lettuce salad, pea salad, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

• Monday, Aug. 9: Pork tenderloin, gravy, potato wedges, buttered beets, fruit cocktail, multi-grain bread

• Tuesday, Aug. 10: Chicken vegetable soup, tuna salad slider, cranberry/pineapple salad, lettuce salad, fruit

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Thursday, Aug. 12: Broccoli cheese soup, turkey sandwich, pineapple salad, lettuce salad, fruit

• Friday, Aug. 13: Tater tot casserole, sugar snap peas, grapes, wheat bread

York Leisure Home

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

• Monday, Aug. 9: Pork tenderloin, gravy, potato wedges, buttered beets, fruit cocktail, multi-grain bread

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 13: Tater tot casserole, sugar snap peas, grapes, wheat bread

McCool Junction

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread

• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit

• Monday, Aug. 9: Pork tenderloin, gravy, potato wedges, buttered beets, fruit cocktail, multi-grain bread

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll

• Friday, Aug. 13: Tater tot casserole, sugar snap peas, grapes, wheat bread

York Meals on Wheels

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Chicken parmesan over spaghetti, bread sticks, green beans

• Thursday, Aug. 5: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts

• Friday, Aug. 6: Pork loin, rice pilaf, zucchini

• Monday, Aug. 9: Lasagna, bread sticks, green beans

• Tuesday, Aug. 10: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Barbecued brisket, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables

• Thursday, Aug. 12: Tamale casserole, fiesta corn

• Friday, Aug. 13: Chili dogs, French fries, carrots

Utica Senior Center

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Chicken tenders, fresh vegetables with ranch, corn, strawberries, dinner roll, dessert

• Friday, Aug. 6: Open-faced beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pineapple, homemade ice cream

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, whole grain rolls, peaches, mandarin orange cake

• Friday, Aug. 13: Chicken patty, whole grain bun, broccoli, apples, chocolate cookies

Breaking News