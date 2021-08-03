Senior Meals

York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Ham, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, cornbread
• Thursday, Aug. 5: Potato soup, pimento cheese sandwich, lettuce salad, pea salad, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 6: Breaded fish and cheese sandwich, calico coleslaw, peas, fresh fruit
• Monday, Aug. 9: Pork tenderloin, gravy, potato wedges, buttered beets, fruit cocktail, multi-grain bread
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: Chicken vegetable soup, tuna salad slider, cranberry/pineapple salad, lettuce salad, fruit
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, green pears, dinner roll
• Thursday, Aug. 12: Broccoli cheese soup, turkey sandwich, pineapple salad, lettuce salad, fruit
• Friday, Aug. 13: Tater tot casserole, sugar snap peas, grapes, wheat bread
York Leisure Home
McCool Junction
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Chicken parmesan over spaghetti, bread sticks, green beans
• Thursday, Aug. 5: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts
• Friday, Aug. 6: Pork loin, rice pilaf, zucchini
• Monday, Aug. 9: Lasagna, bread sticks, green beans
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: Fried chicken, baked beans, corn
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Barbecued brisket, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables
• Thursday, Aug. 12: Tamale casserole, fiesta corn
• Friday, Aug. 13: Chili dogs, French fries, carrots
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Chicken tenders, fresh vegetables with ranch, corn, strawberries, dinner roll, dessert
• Friday, Aug. 6: Open-faced beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, pineapple, homemade ice cream
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, whole grain rolls, peaches, mandarin orange cake
• Friday, Aug. 13: Chicken patty, whole grain bun, broccoli, apples, chocolate cookies