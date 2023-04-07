YORK – U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts was the special guest at this week’s York Rotary meeting, as he spoke about what he is doing on behalf of Nebraskans in Washington D.C.

York Mayor Barry Redfern opened the meeting saying, “It’s an absolute pleasure having Senator Ricketts with us today. When you first became governor, I remember talking to you one time and you told me you started your first campaign in York County. We were fortunate enough to have Senator Deb Fischer here a few months ago to talk about the new trail grant, Project Access York. It’s been such an honor to have both of you and I thank everyone for coming today.”

Ricketts gave a thank you to the Rotary Club for the projects they work on, “both in this country and nationally.”

Ricketts said he’s excited for the opportunity to be able to continue to serve the state as a senator.

“We’ve been working to get everything put in place to serve Nebraskans and it’s a privilege to continue to serve Nebraskans,” said Ricketts. “We’ve got one of the best places in the world.”

He discussed his first objective is to open constituent services across the state of Nebraska. Ricketts introduced Sarah Mills, who is the director of Central Nebraska Constituent Services in Kearney. Ricketts said, “We are up and running with a constituent office in Kearney. This is to give people the opportunity to come into the office and give us feedback on a legislative issue or someone who wants to talk policy, they can, or if they need help navigating federal bureaucracy, that’s what our offices are for. We have one in Kearney, Omaha and we just opened one in Scottsbluff yesterday. We will have one in Lincoln in the near future.”

People can turn to these offices to get assistance on getting passports, visas or needing access to Medicaid.

His second priority is to bring the same “Nebraska values” to Washington D.C.

“We still have those values that make America great,” said Ricketts. “We treat each other with dignity and respect, we value the principles our founders put in place like federalism, checks and balances, rule of law, all of those are the things that make us great and we need that in Washington D.C. We need that attitude of believing the government can work and can serve people well, while keeping our expenses in line.”

Ricketts touched on the multiple committees he is on including the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Ricketts said being on the Environment and Public Works Committee is beneficial to the state because it oversees the Environmental Protection Agency and regulations that would impact farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, specifically Waters of the United States. Ricketts reflected on his concerns about the Waters of the U.S. rule.

The rule expands the definition of navigable waters to include things like ponds on farms, puddles on construction sites and roadside ditches that occasionally have water, he said.

Ricketts said, “It’s a huge expansion of federal power. If the EPA regulates those waters, it could be detrimental to farmers, ranchers, business owners and private properties because it would cause a huge amount of uncertainty, cost and expense for all of those people.”

While on the committee, Ricketts has had the opportunity to promote ethanol, discuss the beneficial uses of ethanol and why there should be an expansion of the use of ethanol.

Another project Ricketts has been working on with his colleagues is discouraging illegal immigration on the southern border. Ricketts said, “The Biden administration is not doing enough.”

He added, “Last year we had two million people come across the border, that’s how many we encountered.”

Ricketts said, “The folks coming across the borders are being exploited by cartels and it’s not just human trafficking that is going on at the southern border either. Drugs are also coming across. My last two years as governor we saw this. Our state patrol confiscated twice as much methadone, three times as much fentanyl and 10 times as much cocaine than in previous years.”

Ricketts noted the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45 is drug overdose. He stated his frustrations of the Biden administration asking for $535 million for advanced technology for border security, but asked for $3.9 billion dollars for climate resiliency programs.

“My colleagues and I at the Senate are working to highlight this crisis and hold the administration to doing more,” said Ricketts.

Other ways Ricketts has been serving is being involved in the Special Committee of Aging that oversees workplace environments for assisted living and nursing homes. He also serves on the Committee of Foreign Relations that helps foster relationships with foreign allies and develops trade with other countries.