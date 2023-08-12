YORK COUNTY — In the early hours of Friday, Aug. 11 the York County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single semi-truck roll over accident with 65 head of cattle involved at mile marker 348 on Interstate 80. When the accident clean-up was complete 15 head of cattle were still unaccounted for and were last seen in the area of Road 10 and Road H. If anyone sees any cattle roaming in the area please contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402.362-4927.